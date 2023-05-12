Daily News Brief | May 12, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Five schools were locked down due to emailed threat from a student account. Frontier Airlines has some pretty inexpensive fares from BWI to San Juan. And as for events, the MRE’s .05K run, Annapolis Dragon Boat ceremony, Paca Garden plant sale, Mother’s Day of course and plenty to look forward to next week–Herndon Climb, and Feeding Hope. And, ICONS in Transformation is still happening at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church. Pod news, of course, and Canines and Crosstreks!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. In this week’s Canines & Crosstreks we meet Bubba!!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Friday, May 12th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

The PRSA PR Bazaar was last night and it was a lot of fun to get to know so many new people. Was thrilled that it was a different audience than usual. And if you attended, I hope you came away with a lot of good stuff on local media! Anyhow, we have a little bit of news, so let’s get into it. Shall we?

Old Mill High School received an email from a student yesterday morning that they felt was threatening. At the time, they could not find the student. As a result, Old Mill High, Old Mill Middle North, and Old Mill Middle South were all put on lockdown. The three share a campus and buildings. Nearby Rippling Woods Elementary and Ruth Parker Eason Alternative School were both put on a security-shelter status during the investigation. In the end, the threat was deemed unfounded. The incident began at about 9:50 am and was over about 35 minutes later.

I know it’s getting warmer, but if you are looking to get to the Caribbean on the cheap, Frontier Airlines has you covered. One-way fares, with taxes and fees, come in just over $100. No passport is needed for Puerto Rico–and they are taking up to 5 months to get at this point, so hop on a plane at BWI and in 4 hours, you can be in sunny San Juan.

OK let’s talk events… the ICONS in Transformation exhibit at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church is still going on and open to the public Saturdays from 10 am to 2 pm and Sundays from noon to 2 pm, and Wednesdays from 4 pm to 7 pm that is happening through June 11th.

Tomorrow, starting in the crack of noon, it is the grueling MRE .05K Race. You can walk up and register on-site beginning at 10 am in the parking lot near Long & Foster in Eastport. And when you are done there, mosey down to Spa Creek and 4th Street to see the Annapolis Dragon Boat Club open the eyes of their boats for the season! Really a cool ceremony. And then head to the Paca House and Gardens for their annual sale–closed down at 4:00 pm.

Sunday the senior Johnnies are set free. It is graduation at St. John’s College from 10 am to 12:30 pm.

And of course, it is Mother’s Day. So make sure you treat your moms and those that are like a mom to you right!

Looking into next week, Tuesday is the Sea Trials for the plebes at the Naval Academy and the 450 bridge will be closed for a few minutes here and there throughout the day. Wednesday is the Herndon Climb that starts at 8:00 am at the monument just outside the Naval Academy Chapel.

And finally, the Food Bank of Anne Arundel County is hosting Feeding Hope on Thursday at Homestead Gardens. It is a wonderful evening of drink and food and learning about the need for food in Anne Arundel County. It IS a fundraiser as the food bank does actually buy a lot of food. Tickets can and should be had at aafoodbank.org

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–Kelly and Billy are trying to wear me down with a very cool Shih T’zu named Bubba. Listen now and then; check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos and get all the information on how you can give Bubba his fur-ever home!

Here’s some podcast news for you. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight, Intrinsic a cool yacht and boat dealer slash broker in town. Next week– Details & Design from deep in the heart of Eastport!

It’s Friday. The weekend is here, and now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecast weather report. And, of course, Canines and Crosstreks–so do hang around for that. All coming to you in a minute!

