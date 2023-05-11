Daily News Brief | May 11, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Bonuses for teachers and meal prices remain the same in Anne Arundel County Schools. The PRSA’s PR Bazaar is tonight and if you own a small business or are involved in a non-profit organization, you ought to go. The ASO’s ASA’s Orion Youth Orchestra is performing on Sunday. And there will be a play at Ka-Chunk Records on Maryland Avenue–yes, Ka-Chunk. And we have some podcast news about the LBS and a bonus pod dropped last night, and much more!

It’s Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, May 11th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Did you catch the Trump Town Hall on CNN last night? Boy, I would have given my left arm to see Kaitlan Collins’s reaction backstage after that fiasco. Thankfully that’s not our thing. We’re local so, let’s get into it, shall we?

Today there is good news from the Anne Arundel County Public Schools. For the teachers, Superintendent Mark Bedell is continuing to walk the walk and has authorized another round of bonuses for all permanent employees and temps who’ve worked an average of 20 hours per week since the start of the year. They will vary, but they can be up to $1000 and the teachers will get them just in time to kick off their summer. Bedell says that they plan to keep investing in the teachers. And I agree–these are the kids who will choose our nursing homes, so let them make smart decisions and it all starts with a good teacher!

And to make the parents happy. With prices going up all around us, the schools have decided to keep the meal prices the same as they were last year. Which was the same as the year before, and before that. In fact, this is the 9th consecutive year without a price increase. It’s not a huge impact on most family budgets, but every bit helps.

Just a reminder that tonight is the PRSA’s Wendi Winters PR Bazaar. If you are a small business or organization looking to get your news into local and regional media, this is several hours well spent. I’ll be participating, The Capital, Naptown Scoop, ABC2 in Baltimore, The Baltimore Banner, What’s Up, WUSA-TV, Bay Weekly, Chesapeake Family Life, Annapolis Times, and more! Doors open at 5 pm, and the shindig begins at 5:30 pm at Maryland Hall in the Bowen Theater on the lower level. Tickets are $25 at the door and from my point of view–money well spent!

Here’s a great Mother’s Day idea. The ASA (that’s the little sister of the ASO) and their Orion Youth Orchestra will be performing at Maryland Hall on Sunday at 3:00 pm. This is the cream of the crop of young musicians and this will be a fantastic show as they play alongside the professional musicians from the Annapolis Symphony. AnnapolisSymphony.org is where you need to go for tickets.

And another unusual artistic performance–Love and Vinyl at Ka-Chunk Records! Yes, Ka-Chunk. Bob Bartlett was last in town when he produced a play in the now-closed Maryland Avenue laundromat. Now, he slides a few doors down to Ka-Chunk. It’s a play about browsing for vinyl in a digital age. Pretty funky and cool. There are only 21 performances between now and June 11th and obviously, the tickets are VERY limited. But if you want something funky, fun, and different– pick up your tickets at bob-bartlett.com that’s bob dash Bartlett with two ts at the end.

OK, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight Intrinsic Yacht Sales and you do want to listen to the bonus we dropped yesterday with Adam at the Bowie Baysox!

OK, so now you need to hang tight because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And of course, Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace, is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes.

