Daily News Brief | May 10, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and the Maryland Higher Education Commission!

Today…

Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic video surfaces at Arundel High St. John’s College and Notre Dame of Maryland University have struck up a cool partnership. Prince George’s County Executive tossed her hat into the ring for US Senator and she seems to be the anointed one. And Miller’s Ale House at the mall is opening on Monday! And, of course, we have pod news and more!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing-impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content © 2023 Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, May 10, 2023 , and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Well, yesterday was certainly an interesting national news day, wasn’t it? But we’re here for the local news, so let’s get into it, shall we ?

An Arundel High student is being disciplined after recording a racist, misogynistic, homophobic video. Somehow it got airdropped throughout the school, and the creator was readily identified. According to Bob Mosier, the spokesman for the school system, the student was upset when he was asked to remove a hat with a Confederate flag on it. This prompted what turned out to be an unfounded threat against the school–a photo of a person dressed in a confederate flag holding a gun was circulated on social media. Police determined it was unfounded. Obviously, no one is naming the student, but the Principal says they are being disciplined. Can’t we all just be nice–it’s really not that hard!

This is an interesting collaboration. There is a nationwide teacher shortage. And Notre Dame of Maryland is a solid source of teachers. They have partnered with St. John’s College to offer a program called the Joint-Masters Level Teaching Certification. The 18-hour program can be completed in person or online at St John’s, and they will be applied to the Master of Art in Teaching from Notre Dame, which can also be done in person or online. This will give teachers a Masters (more money) and the ability to teach in Maryland or New Mexico and a few other reciprocal states. For non-reciprocal states, there is an internship requirement and a state teaching exam.

The chosen one has spoken. When Senator Ben Cardin said he would not seek re-election, political wannabees were all frothing at the mouth. But one name appears to have been the chosen one by the powers that be, and it is PG County Executive Angela Alsobrooks. Yesterday she announced her run for the US Senate and, if successful, would make her the only woman in the Maryland delegation and the first black woman senator ever. She was a serious consideration for Governor the last time around but deferred to and supported Governor Moore in his race. She is a termed out County Executive and will not need to give up her position to run. Others considering a run that are currently in Congress will need to give up their seat to run.

And some great news for zinger lovers. Miller’s Ale House will be opening on Monday, May 15th. They will have a media preview on Thursday, but we can’t make it because of the Wendi Winters PR Bazaar! Miller’s has almost 100 locations in 10 states, and people are pretty excited about the zingers. What are they? I am still not sure, but they say they are “buttermilk-drenched, hand-breaded boneless chicken zingers (guessing they are tenders?) and zingers mountain melt (not sure what that is), tossed in your choice of sauces. Still not sure, but sounds good! I’ll report back or if you go there first…you report back!

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news, up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight Intrinsic Yacht. And I also have a bonus pod with Adam Pohl with the Bowie Baysox! Maybe today–maybe tomorrow!

Alright, let’s put this puppy to bed with a quick thank you to you. And also to our sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and the Maryland Higher Education Commission.

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And Bridgett, also known as BeeprBuzz … she always hangs with the cool cats—mostly cougars, I hear.. . but anyhow, she is here with all your music news in Annapolis After Dark! All that is coming up in just a bit, so hang tight!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

