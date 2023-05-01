Daily News Brief | May 1, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

A pedestrian was hit along Route 2. Odenton man shoots at trespassing dirt bike riders. Annapolis man shot while riding a bicycle. A Gambrills rabies alert. Middleton Tavern (the building, not the business) was sold. Burritos for Beds is this Wednesday and there is a free breakfast. The Crab Feast is on August 4th. The Irish Festival is this Saturday. We had an amazing Canines and Crosstreks on Friday. And, of course, some past, present, and future pod news!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, May 1st, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Welcome to May! Reminder, it is May Day and the baskets and arrangements will be out in downtown Annapolis by 10 am. And also tickets for Bands in the Sand and the Paca Girlfriends Party both go on sale at 9 am today and both will most likely sell out today! Well, we have a lot of news, and we better get into it, shall we?

I don’t have a lot of information on this just yet, but a woman was struck by a vehicle along Route 2 near Admiral Cochrane Drive on Saturday night. We have heard that there were reports of her walking in the middle of the roadway, but the Anne Arundel County police have not released any details. We do know she was flown to a trauma center.

Up in Odenton, a man is under arrest after shooting at a pair of trespassers on dirt bikes. This happened about 6:15 pm on Friday and the man confronted two dirt bike riders on his property firing two shots. One struck one of the bikes. The property owner did remain on site until police arrived and they took him into custody. This was in Woodwardville which is a heavily wooded area south of Odenton.

Here in Annapolis, a man was sent to the hospital after being hit by gunfire as he was riding his bicycle on Newtowne Drive. According to police, it is a graze wound and he reported hearing shots prior to realizing he was indeed hit. Police do not have any suspects.

A raccoon captured in Gambrills has tested positive for rabies. If you or your pet came into contact with a raccoon on the 1700 block of Mayapple Way near Mt Tabor Road, please contact the Health Department at 410-222-7254.

The Middleton Tavern building was sold over the weekend! Annapolis Capital Partners purchased the building to add to their growing portfolio–they bought the old what I can Burger King House on Randall and Prince Georges Street, the Flag House Inn, and the big grey building at Church and West and I think a few more. They did say that Middleton and the two other tenants would remain and that the new owners would have no say in the operation of what some believe to be the oldest tavern in Maryland!

Here are a few dates for you to put on the calendar. The first one is this Wednesday. Get thee to Chevy’s Fresh Mex for Burritos for Beds, this is the annual fundraiser for Samaritan House and the only day Chevy’s opens for breakfast. It is free, you can learn a little about Sam House and if so inclined, and I hope you are–make a donation. 7-10 am this Wednesday at Chevy’s. And a lot further off but the 78th Annual Annapolis Rotary Crab Feast will be happening on Friday, August 4th at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Tickets are not yet on sale, but save that date!

On Saturday, The Annapolis Irish Festival rolls back into town on May 6th, we’re chatting with Pat Murphy of Gaelic Storm a bit later this morning so stay tuned for a bonus pod on that, but go get those tickets and save 20% with our code at abceventsinc.com Use AIF20EYE to save 20% on all your GA Tickets!

Hopefully, you caught our Canines and Crosstreks segment on Friday–with four beach puppies! Do check out our post from noon on Friday for some great photos. And if you have some room in your heart and home for Rehoboth, Daytona, Fenwick, or Myrtle, we have all the info on how to adopt!

And Saturday On the local business spotlight, we spoke with Caliente Grill and Roxana Rodriguez, and Cinco de Mayo this Friday will be off-the-charts fun–that’s where you will find me propped up. And up this weekend–Karen Theimer Brown from Historic Annapolis!

