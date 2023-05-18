May 19, 2023
Curve Derails Baysox in 11-2 Trouncing

The Bowie Baysox dropped the second of their six-game set with the Altoona Curve by a 11-2 final on Wednesday night at Prince George’s Stadium.

The Curve opened it up early on, with three runs in the top of the first inning against Baysox left-handed starter Cade Povich. Liover Pueguero walked to lead off the frame before back-to-back singles loaded the bases. Matt Gorski and Jacob Gonzalez each plated a run with a sacrifice fly prior to Drew Maggi launching an RBI double for the third run of the frame. Povich (L, 3-3) would go on to throw four frames and allow no further damage, striking out four and walking three.

Offensively, the bats struggled to get going for Bowie against Altoona right-hander Sean Sullivan. The Curve starter only allowed two base runners through his first five frames – a TT Bowens single and a Billy Cook walk, throwing just 51 pitches in the process.

Altoona would blow the game open in the top of the sixth against right-hander Connor Gillispie, sending all nine to the plate and scoring five runs on four hits. Puegero and Gorski notched RBI doubles, Lolo Sanchez would single home a run, while Gonzalez picked up his second RBI of the night on a ground out, making the score 8-0 Curve.

The Baysox would get to Sullivan in his final inning of his night. In the bottom of the sixth, Heston Kjerstad came to the plate with two outs. He singled home Billy Cook, but in an effort to stay aggressive on the base paths, rounded first base and found himself in a run down between first and second. Kjerstad remained in the rundown long enough for Coby Mayo to score but was eventually tagged out to end the inning and keep the Curve ahead 8-2. Sullivan (W, 1-0) would allow just those two runs across his six frames.

Altoona would continue to pile it on in the later frames. Fabricio Macias would score an unearned run on a Noelberth Romero throwing error – one of two on the night for him, in the seventh. An error from Kjerstad at first base in the eighth inning proceeded two more Altoona runs, as Maggi hit his second run-scoring double of the night, along with an RBI single from Macias, to give the Curve their 11-2 edge. In total, Bowie made three errors on the night.

The loss drops the Baysox to 10-23 on the season. Bowie will resume its series with Altoona on Thursday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET from Prince George’s Stadium.

Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

