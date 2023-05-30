Craig Colorusso Brings Sound + Light to Maryland Hall 

Maryland Hall has announced that Craig Colorusso will join Maryland Hall as their upcoming Artist in Residence! Craig will present his highly anticipated SOUND + LIGHT PROJECT, comprising three captivating installations that merge sound, sculpture, light, solar power, and interactive audio, seamlessly blending the Hall’s indoor galleries and outdoor campus.

SUN BOXES, one of the installations, will feature solar-powered guitar loops that create a calming and energizing ambiance and will be displayed on the campus from June 4th to 10th. CUBEMUSIC, another installation, will set the stage in the Chaney Gallery from June 3rd to August 30th, enveloping visitors with glowing lights, decaying patterns, and rhythmic pulsations. Lastly, PATH OF THE BUMBLEBEE, a permanent installation on campus, inspired by a maze-like footprint that beckons exploration with friends, will encourage curiosity and a healthy wander through the array.

Craig Colorusso and his team were here recently laying the ground work for the upcoming residency in June. We started to hear the music as they worked on preparing the Sound and Light exhibit. It was magical. This is not an exhibit to miss! Everything kicks off on Arts Day on June 10th. Hope to see you there! Jackie Coleman, Executive Director

To mark the opening of Craig Colorusso’s Sound + Light Project, there will be a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony during Annapolis Arts Day, June 10th, at 12 pm at Maryland Hall. Throughout the day, visitors can enjoy various performances, participate in a yoga event, relish the offerings of multiple food trucks, and witness a performance by the artist himself.

True Moon Yoga will host two complimentary sunrise yoga sessions on campus at the SUN BOXES installation on Wednesday, June 7th, or Saturday, June 10th, at 7:30 am. You can participate in an invigorating yoga practice led by instructors Emily Vendemmia and Kate Flewelling. This is a wonderful opportunity to experience the calming and inspiring ambiance of Craig Colorusso’s Sound + Light Project while immersing yourself in a rejuvenating yoga practice.

Special thanks to our sponsors True Moon Yoga and Nature Sacred for their contributions!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

