County Police Searching for Multiple Suspects in Latest Homicide

The Anne Arundel County Police are searching for 3 or 4 suspects in the County’s ninth homicide of 2023.

On Friday, May 19, 2023, at approximately 5:00 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of an assault that just occurred in the 300 block of Arundel Road West in Brooklyn.

Upon arrival, the victim, who was identified as 43-year-old Christopher Michael Wright, was being treated by Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel.

The victim was transported to an area trauma center for treatment of a life-threatening injury.

During their investigation, officers learned that suspects had arrived at the victim’s residence about an earlier altercation. A physical altercation ensued, and the victim sustained life-threatening injuries during that altercation. The suspects are believed to be 3 or 4 white males ranging in age from mid-20s to mid-30s.

On Saturday, May 20, 2023, at approximately 9:45 pm, Wright succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Homicide Detectives are actively investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-4731 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

This is the ninth homicide in Anne Arundel County this year.

