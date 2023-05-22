May 22, 2023
Local News

County Police Searching for Multiple Suspects in Latest Homicide

The Anne Arundel County Police are searching for 3 or 4 suspects in the County’s ninth homicide of 2023.

On Friday, May 19, 2023, at approximately 5:00 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of an assault that just occurred in the 300 block of Arundel Road West in Brooklyn.

Upon arrival, the victim, who was identified as 43-year-old Christopher Michael Wright, was being treated by Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel.

The victim was transported to an area trauma center for treatment of a life-threatening injury. 

During their investigation, officers learned that suspects had arrived at the victim’s residence about an earlier altercation. A physical altercation ensued, and the victim sustained life-threatening injuries during that altercation. The suspects are believed to be 3 or 4 white males ranging in age from mid-20s to mid-30s.

On Saturday, May 20, 2023, at approximately 9:45 pm, Wright succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Homicide Detectives are actively investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-4731 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

This is the ninth homicide in Anne Arundel County this year.

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

