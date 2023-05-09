Community Health Fair Planned for May 19th in Annapolis

The City of Annapolis Mayor’s Office NapTown Anti-Dope Move(meant) will host a Health Fair from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Chambers Park (14 Dorsey Ave.) in Annapolis. The event is scheduled to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Month. At the event, there will be resources for mental and behavioral health, substance use disorder, free food, refreshments, snow cones, music, games activities, and more! The event is free and open to the public.

“We all struggle in this life, and the most successful people find ways to cope,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “I am pleased that the City can partner with local organizations to help our residents find the tools and resources they need to live their best lives.”

The Health Fair is organized by the Naptown Anti Dope Movemeant, an initiative of Mayor Buckley’s administration. Participants will include the Annapolis Department of Recreation and Parks, Annapolis Office of Emergency Management, Annapolis Office of Community Services, Anne Arundel County Department of Health, Community Action Agency, and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

At the event, attendees can get information and free merchandise on issues including: nutrition, mental health, overdose prevention, youth engagement camps and activities, a free throw contest, plus jump ropes and hula-hoops will be provided. Refreshments will be served.

During the event, wear green to show your support. For more information, or to become a vendor, contact Teona Hayes, [email protected], (443) 875-4898

