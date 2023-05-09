May 9, 2023
Annapolis, US 63 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Community Health Fair Planned for May 19th in Annapolis Arts Alive Turns 25 in 2023! Come Celebrate on September 8th! Miller’s Ale House Grand Opening May 15th Maryland’s DNR and MVA are Tree-Mendous Tips for Finding a Safe Online Casino to Gamble At
Events

Community Health Fair Planned for May 19th in Annapolis

The City of Annapolis Mayor’s Office NapTown Anti-Dope Move(meant) will host a Health Fair from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Chambers Park (14 Dorsey Ave.) in Annapolis. The event is scheduled to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Month. At the event, there will be resources for mental and behavioral health, substance use disorder, free food, refreshments, snow cones, music, games activities, and more!  The event is free and open to the public. 

“We all struggle in this life, and the most successful people find ways to cope,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “I am pleased that the City can partner with local organizations to help our residents find the tools and resources they need to live their best lives.” 

The Health Fair is organized by the Naptown Anti Dope Movemeant, an initiative of Mayor Buckley’s administration. Participants will include the Annapolis Department of Recreation and Parks, Annapolis Office of Emergency Management, Annapolis Office of Community Services, Anne Arundel County Department of Health, Community Action Agency, and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

At the event, attendees can get information and free merchandise on issues including: nutrition, mental health, overdose prevention, youth engagement camps and activities, a free throw contest, plus jump ropes and hula-hoops will be provided. Refreshments will be served. 

During the event, wear green to show your support. For more information, or to become a vendor, contact Teona Hayes, [email protected], (443) 875-4898

Previous Article

Arts Alive Turns 25 in 2023! Come Celebrate on September 8th!
John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

Eastport A Rockin

Eastport A Rockin

Freding Hope

Freding Hope

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Mother’sDay 2-1

Mother’sDay 2-1

Paca Girlfriends 2023

Paca Girlfriends 2023

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu