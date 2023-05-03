Chesapeake Youth Symphony to Hold Auditions

The Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra (CYSO) is pleased to announce auditions for its upcoming 2023-2024 season. The CYSO is a highly regarded organization dedicated to providing exceptional music education and performance opportunities to talented young musicians in the Chesapeake Bay region.

Auditions will be held from May 22 to June 8 at Bates Middle School in Annapolis, Maryland. Interested musicians should visit the CYSO website to complete an online application form and schedule an audition time.

The CYSO welcomes musicians from all backgrounds and abilities. Auditions are open to students who play orchestral and jazz instruments including violin, viola, cello, bass, flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, saxophone, French horn, trumpet, trombone, tuba, percussion and piano.

The CYSO offers nine ensembles, each tailored to the needs and skill levels of the musicians from ages 8 to 21. Next season the CYSO is thrilled to announce that in addition to the abundance of opportunities, master classes, theory classes, side by sides, and performances the CYSO hosts, the Symphony Orchestra will be returning to do a performance at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Also, the Jazz Ensemble will be attending the Jazz Education Network National Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“We are thrilled to announce auditions for our 2023-2024 season,” said Julien Benichou, Music Director of the Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra. “The CYSO has a long history of providing outstanding performance opportunities for young musicians in our region, and we are excited to continue and expand that tradition with our upcoming season.”

The CYSO has a reputation for excellence and has performed in prestigious venues such as Carnegie Hall and toured both nationally and internationally. Members of the CYSO have gone on to attend some of the most prestigious music schools in the country.

To learn more about the CYSO and to apply for an audition, please visit www.cysomusic.org/auditions.

