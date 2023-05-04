CAT-North Teacher Named WaPo Teacher of The Year

Center of Applied Technology North HVAC teacher Charles Whittaker today was named the 2023 Washington Post Teacher of the Year, among a crop of 20 impressive educators throughout the region.

A 15-year veteran teacher who began teaching HVAC classes at CAT North after spending 30 years with Unilever Foods, Whittaker is known for having equal dedication to his students and the trade. As the Construction Department chair at the school, Whittaker has facilitated collaborative planning sessions and worked to enhance new teacher training sessions. He has also created partnerships with local unions, apprenticeship programs, and other institutions to assist students in pursuing their passion and helped to create national standards for construction curriculum. His approach creates safe learning spaces where students gain reliable skills and unique insight from Whittaker’s work and life experiences.

“Mr. Whittaker demonstrates unconditional love and relentless pursuit of perfection for all of his students, the HVAC industry, and the business community,” CAT North Principal Joe Rose wrote in his nomination of Mr. Whittaker. “He not only investigates opportunities for himself, but through his selfless leadership he always looks to serve others.”

Setting the example as a lifelong learner, Whittaker holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Baltimore and a master’s degree in business administration from Strayer University. He is pursuing National Board Certification as well as his Master of Divinity degree at Wesley Seminary.

Although humble about his accomplishments, Whittaker’s impact in the classroom is undeniable. He recently completed his reign as the 2022 Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year.

In addition to a $7,500 monetary award and signature trophy, Whittaker is also featured in a profile in The Washington Post.

