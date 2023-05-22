May 22, 2023
Education

CAT-North Baking & Pastry Program Named National Model of Excellence

SkillsUSA has named the CAT North Baking & Pastry program as a Models of Excellence for 2023. The program is one of 24 from across the nation to achieve the prestigious honor.

The Models of Excellence program recognizes the exceptional integration of personal, workplace, and technical skills into classroom activities. This is the highest honor bestowed by SkillsUSA, which is among the largest student organizations for career and technical education.

“It is an honor to earn this award for our Baking & Pastry program because every day our class works hard to reach our goals both inside and outside of the kitchen,” said junior Damien Dockery, who also attends Meade High School.

Junior Nia Howell, who also attends Glen Burnie High School, said: “Our class earning the SkillsUSA Models of Excellence award is a good boost to our program because it showcases our ability to work well as a team.”

The Models of Excellence program evaluates student-led projects and activities showcasing in-demand career skills. The Baking and Pastry program was awarded this honor for planning, organizing, and management skills related to the production of baked goods for events throughout the area.

The CAT-North Baking program and the other 23 winners will be evaluated for top honors at the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference held in Atlanta, Ga., in June.

Those wishing to do so can support CAT-North students and their travel to the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference by purchasing CAT North school apparel here.

WEDNESDAY: Profs & Pints: What's Ahead in Ukraine?

Annapolis Plans Memorial Day Parade

