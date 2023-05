The boys of summer are back and swinging the bats. Today, we headed out to the ballpark to speak with Adam Pohl, the Marketing Director for the Bowie Baysox to see what’s on deck this year!

From fireworks every home Saturday, to woof Wednesdays, to special Navy nights, the Baysox is a perennial favorite for great family fun.

And, we have a lot of tickets to home games to give away this season so pay attention.

But first, have a listen!

