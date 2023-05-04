Bonus Podcast: The Annapolis Irish Festival Is Here. A Few Minutes with Pat Murphy of Gaelic Storm

OK, today, we chat with Pat Murphy, the founder and lead singer of Gaelic Storm. The Storm will be headlining the 2023 Annapolis Irish Festival on Saturday, May 6th. We also chat with Brendan Curley, one of the organizers on the efforts to bring authenticity to the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds.

The single-day fest will be packed with everything you love. Shopping, plenty of activities, dancers, food, beverages, and of course music!

Up this year on three stages, you will find the likes of Gaelic Storm, Bastard Bearded Irishmen, Poehemia, Hold Fast, and so many more. And the luck of the Irish is with us this year as the weather looks absolutely perfect.



Tickets are available now for $20. General admission at the gate will be $30, and VIP (special tent, food, beverages, parking, and VIP potties) is $135! Kids 12 and under are free, but they do need a ticket!



And, if you want to save 20% off of every single GA ticket, use the code AIF20EYE when you check out!



Have a listen!

