May 3, 2023
Annapolis, US 47 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
RESCHEDULED: Annapolis Green Ready to Kick Gas Again on May 6th 54-Year-Old Pasadena Man Killed in County’s First Fatal Fire of the Year Bonus Podcast: Feeding Hope With the Anne Arundel County Food Bank The Importance of PALS Certification for Healthcare Professionals Bonus Podcast: Let’s Paint the Town with the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County!
Life In The Area

Bonus Podcast: Let’s Paint the Town with the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County!

The Arts Council of Anne Arundel County is the glue of the local art scene and an invaluable resource to artists and those who appreciate it alike.

Each year, they hold a fundraiser to help them do the work they do and each year it gets better and better! Today, check in with Executive Director April Nyman to talk art, and to talk about Paint the Town, scheduled for May 13th at the Westin in Annapolis.

Go grab a pair of tickets, or a handful of raffle tickets, or just take a look at how robust our arts scene is in Anne Arundel County!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Previous Article

Education Interrupted by COVID? MHEC Has Some Money to Complete It!

 Next Article

The Importance of PALS Certification for Healthcare Professionals
John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

ASO Masterworks VI

ASO Masterworks VI

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

Freding Hope

Freding Hope

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Mother’sDay 2-1

Mother’sDay 2-1

Paca Girlfriends 2023

Paca Girlfriends 2023

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu