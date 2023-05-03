Bonus Podcast: Let’s Paint the Town with the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County!

The Arts Council of Anne Arundel County is the glue of the local art scene and an invaluable resource to artists and those who appreciate it alike.

Each year, they hold a fundraiser to help them do the work they do and each year it gets better and better! Today, check in with Executive Director April Nyman to talk art, and to talk about Paint the Town, scheduled for May 13th at the Westin in Annapolis.

Go grab a pair of tickets, or a handful of raffle tickets, or just take a look at how robust our arts scene is in Anne Arundel County!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

