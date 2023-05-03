Bonus Podcast: Feeding Hope With the Anne Arundel County Food Bank

The Anne Arundel County Food Bank is feeding hope.

Despite COVID being behind us, make no mistake, the need is continuing, the need is real, and the need is greater than ever.

Today we talk with CEO Leah Paley about that need. We talk about the new mobile pantry courtesy of M&T Bank. And we talk about how you can help by volunteering, advocating, or donating (food or money).

On May 18th, the Food Bank will host an event at Homestead Gardens called Feeding Hope. It is an all-inclusive evening with food, drink, and entertainment and plenty of ways for you to support our neighbors in need. If you can, please consider attending, or sponsoring!



Have a listen!

