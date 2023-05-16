May 16, 2023
Annapolis, US 78 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Fountaine Pajot Group Acquires Annapolis-Based Atlantic Cruising Yachts Birds Can Now Scooter to Parole and Outside Annapolis Seventeen Vehicles Broken Into Overnight in Annapolis Kimmel Studio Architects Wins Award for Cloverfields Restoration Project The State of Crypto Regulation in the US
Local News

Birds Can Now Scooter to Parole and Outside Annapolis

On Thursday, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley will arrive by bike or scooter at 8:00 am at Susan B. Campbell Park near Annapolis City Dock to welcome cyclists participating in the annual Bike to Work Day event. The County Executive and Mayor will ride to the park to celebrate the day and announce the county’s new partnership with Bird, to bring e-bikes and e-scooters to more locations in the county. 

“To get cars off the road, we must provide alternative modes of transportation to our residents,” said County Executive Pittman. “As we celebrate Bike to Work Day, I’m thrilled to announce our new partnership with Bird to provide our residents and visitors a new, environmentally friendly way to travel around our county.” 

Bird has been operating in Annapolis since 2022. E-bikes and E-scooters will now be deployed in the County, surrounding the City, including the Parole Town Center.

“Micro-mobility devices and shared systems are an integral component of the Walk and Roll Anne Arundel Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan,” said Sam Snead, Director of the Anne Arundel County Office of Transportation. “These options will offer new and powerful ways to help people meet their transportation needs and overcome barriers that would otherwise prevent them from taking active forms of transportation.”

Bird helps promote livable communities by reducing car trips, traffic, and carbon emissions.  These eco-friendly e-bike and e-scooters provide an alternative to gas-powered car trips or a mobility option for residents without cars when going on daily trips to the store, meeting up with friends, or exploring the community. They can be activated through Bird’s free mobile phone application

“We applaud Anne Arundel County for their commitment to offering convenient, environmentally friendly, and reliable transportation options to residents and visitors,” said Chris Stockwell, Director of Government Partnerships at Bird. “We’re excited to build a more regional micro-mobility system for the Anne Arundel community.”  

Special pricing and discounts are available to low-income riders, Pell grant recipients, select local nonprofit and community organizations, veterans, and senior citizens. Free rides are also available to healthcare workers and emergency personnel. Qualifying riders can sign up by downloading the Bird app, creating an account, and emailing proof of eligibility to [email protected]

Bike to Work Day is organized regionally by the Baltimore Metropolitan Council and locally by the county’s Rideshare Program Manager Jessica Charles-Allen, with support from Bicycle and Pedestrian Senior Planner, Tanya Asman, and volunteers Jon Korin and Lois Findlay from BikeAAA.

The event will also showcase other mobility programs available to residents. Cycling Without Age (CWA) is an example of a new program sponsored by Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis and Anne Arundel County (BikeAAA) that provides rides on a disability-friendly electric-assist trishaw to senior citizens in our communities. 

The public is welcome to ride or walk to the event in support of multimodal transportation to get to and from work or other destinations.  Residents can register to participate in the event at biketoworkmd.com

Previous Article

Seventeen Vehicles Broken Into Overnight in Annapolis

 Next Article

Fountaine Pajot Group Acquires Annapolis-Based Atlantic Cruising Yachts

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Eastport A Rockin

Eastport A Rockin

Freding Hope

Freding Hope

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Paca Girlfriends 2023

Paca Girlfriends 2023

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu