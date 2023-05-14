May 14, 2023
Baysox Dealt Walk-Off Loss in Harrisburg

Extra innings continue to plague the Bowie Baysox in 2023, as they dropped their second-consecutive game to the Harrisburg Senators 3-2 in 10 innings on Saturday night. Overcoming an early deficit, the Baysox were forced to settle for extra innings despite putting multiple runners into scoring position in the late innings. After a scoreless first half of the tenth, a throwing error by Coby Mayo gave Harrisburg the lane to score the winning run.

Another home run was pivotal for the Senators early, as Jackson Cluff lined a two-run shot to right field in the second inning. The home run was the notable mark on a sluggish day for Bowie’s Chayce McDermott, who could only manage four innings, while walking four batters. Kade Strowd and Jensen Elliott held Harrisburg to just those two runs, as each reliever turned in two scoreless innings.

Making a spot start for the Senators, Alemao Hernandez opened with two scoreless innings and three strikeouts, but surrendered a run when Noelberth Romero hit his first career Double-A home run to left field. Hernandez worked through four innings, and reliever Carlos Romero opened the path for Bowie to tie the game in the sixth inning on consecutive two-out doubles by Mark Kolozsvary and John Rhodes.

Bowie seemingly put a runner into scoring position in the top of the ninth inning when trying to break the tie, but Donta’ Williams was instead ruled out when it was determined he did not touch first base when sprinting along the basepaths during his line drive to center field. In the bottom of the ninth, Bowie turned to Wandisson Charles, who retired the side on just five pitches.

In the tenth, Bowie failed to get the ball out of the infield against Tim Cate (W, 1-2), stranding their free runner at third base. In Harrisburg’s half of the frame, Charles (L, 0-1) struck out the first two batters before Yasel Antuna bounced a ground ball to third base. After fielding the grounder, Coby Mayo fired a throw too low to first base, allowing the winning run to score from second base.

Bowie falls to 9-21 on the season with their third walk-off loss, as they additionally fall to 0-3 in extra inning games. With only one game left in the six-game set with Harrisburg, Bowie will try to salvage what remains of the series on Sunday. First pitch for the series finale is set for 1:00 p.m.

Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

View articles

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

