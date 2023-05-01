May 1, 2023
Annapolis, US 56 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Beyond the Mainstream: Mapping the Terrain of Alternative Title Pawn Providers Near You ASO Performs Final Concert of Season with Grammy Winning Violinist James Ehnes Meade High School Teacher Arrested For Sexual Assault of Student PHOTOS: May Day in Annapolis 2023 Sandy Farms: New Luxury Apartments Now Leasing in Severn
Events

ASO Performs Final Concert of Season with Grammy Winning Violinist James Ehnes

The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra (ASO), a non-profit organization in Annapolis, Maryland, presents the final concert of the 2022-2023 season: Masterworks VI, featuring Hawai’ian composer Dr. Michael Thomas Foumai, Harpist Charles Overton, Grammy-winning Violinist James Ehnes, and Daniel Aunes, Organist for St. Saën’s “Organ Symphony”.  Masterworks VI will be performed on Friday, May 5th, and Saturday, May 7th, in Annapolis at Maryland Hall and Sunday, May 7th at Music Center at Strathmore. Tickets are available at AnnapolisSymphony.org/events

Masterworks VI  will be a powerful evening of music that Artistic Director and Conductor José-Luis Novo has envisioned for a long time. The very special performance will feature the World Première of “Living Pono”, by Hawai’an composer Dr. Michael Thomas Foumai with Harpist Charles Overton. “Living Pono” is a co-commission earned through the partnership “Embracing 21st Century Voices” between the ASO and Gabriela Lena Frank Creative Academy of Music. Maestro Novo says of Dr. Foumai’s composition: “It is always incredibly exciting to perform a symphonic work for the first time, when nobody else has yet heard it. I am particularly thrilled to present Living Pono by Michael- Thomas Foumai with solo harpist Charles Overton to our audiences because it speaks passionately about the importance of living in balance with the environment. Michael is a brilliant exponent of a new generation of American composers who understand the significance of bringing public awareness to issues of wide community interest through their art—a truly honorable position for an artist.”

It is always incredibly exciting to perform a symphonic work for the first time, when nobody else has yet heard it.

ASO Artistic Director and Conductor José-Luis Novo

Charles Overton began his harp studies at the age of ten under the direction of Lynelle Ediger, at her “American Youth Harp Ensemble”.  He is a 2016 graduate of Berklee College of Music, Boston, where he was the first harpist to be accepted to Berklee’s Global Jazz Institute – a prestigious and highly specialized program at the school in which students can study and work intimately with master jazz artists. Mr. Overton currently performs internationally and serves on the faculty of the Boston Conservatory at Berklee.

Grammy winning Violinist James Ehnes will join the ASO for a performance of Erich Wolfgang Korngold’s Concerto for Violin in D major, op. 35. Mr. Ehnes began his violin studies at age five and made his orchestra debut with L’Orchestre symphonique de Montréal at age 13. Mr. Ehnes won a Grammy Award (2019) for his live recording of Aaron Jay Kernis’ Violin Concerto with the Seattle Symphony and Ludovic Morlot, and for ‘Best Instrumental Soloist Performance’ for his recording of the Korngold, Barber and Walton violin concertos. He won a Gramophone Award for his live recording of the Elgar Concerto with the Philharmonia Orchestra and Sir Andrew Davis, and a JUNO award for ‘Best Classical Album of the Year’. Mr. Ehnes plays the “Marsick” Stradivarius of 1715.

Daniel Aune will join ASO musicians on Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor, Op. 78, was completed by Camille Saint-Saëns in 1886 at the peak of his artistic career. It is popularly known as the “Organ Symphony”. Mr. Aune is the Coordinator of Organ Studies and serves on the faculty at The Peabody Institute of The Johns Hopkins University, the oldest music conservatory in the United States. He is also the Director of Music and Organist at Christ Lutheran Church in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

Previous Article

Meade High School Teacher Arrested For Sexual Assault of Student

 Next Article

Beyond the Mainstream: Mapping the Terrain of Alternative Title Pawn Providers Near You
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Masterworks VI

ASO Masterworks VI

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

Freding Hope

Freding Hope

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Mother’sDay 2-1

Mother’sDay 2-1

Paca Girlfriends 2023

Paca Girlfriends 2023

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu