ASO Performs Final Concert of Season with Grammy Winning Violinist James Ehnes

The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra (ASO), a non-profit organization in Annapolis, Maryland, presents the final concert of the 2022-2023 season: Masterworks VI, featuring Hawai’ian composer Dr. Michael Thomas Foumai, Harpist Charles Overton, Grammy-winning Violinist James Ehnes, and Daniel Aunes, Organist for St. Saën’s “Organ Symphony”. Masterworks VI will be performed on Friday, May 5th, and Saturday, May 7th, in Annapolis at Maryland Hall and Sunday, May 7th at Music Center at Strathmore. Tickets are available at AnnapolisSymphony.org/events.

Masterworks VI will be a powerful evening of music that Artistic Director and Conductor José-Luis Novo has envisioned for a long time. The very special performance will feature the World Première of “Living Pono”, by Hawai’an composer Dr. Michael Thomas Foumai with Harpist Charles Overton. “Living Pono” is a co-commission earned through the partnership “Embracing 21st Century Voices” between the ASO and Gabriela Lena Frank Creative Academy of Music. Maestro Novo says of Dr. Foumai’s composition: “It is always incredibly exciting to perform a symphonic work for the first time, when nobody else has yet heard it. I am particularly thrilled to present Living Pono by Michael- Thomas Foumai with solo harpist Charles Overton to our audiences because it speaks passionately about the importance of living in balance with the environment. Michael is a brilliant exponent of a new generation of American composers who understand the significance of bringing public awareness to issues of wide community interest through their art—a truly honorable position for an artist.”

Charles Overton began his harp studies at the age of ten under the direction of Lynelle Ediger, at her “American Youth Harp Ensemble”. He is a 2016 graduate of Berklee College of Music, Boston, where he was the first harpist to be accepted to Berklee’s Global Jazz Institute – a prestigious and highly specialized program at the school in which students can study and work intimately with master jazz artists. Mr. Overton currently performs internationally and serves on the faculty of the Boston Conservatory at Berklee.

Grammy winning Violinist James Ehnes will join the ASO for a performance of Erich Wolfgang Korngold’s Concerto for Violin in D major, op. 35. Mr. Ehnes began his violin studies at age five and made his orchestra debut with L’Orchestre symphonique de Montréal at age 13. Mr. Ehnes won a Grammy Award (2019) for his live recording of Aaron Jay Kernis’ Violin Concerto with the Seattle Symphony and Ludovic Morlot, and for ‘Best Instrumental Soloist Performance’ for his recording of the Korngold, Barber and Walton violin concertos. He won a Gramophone Award for his live recording of the Elgar Concerto with the Philharmonia Orchestra and Sir Andrew Davis, and a JUNO award for ‘Best Classical Album of the Year’. Mr. Ehnes plays the “Marsick” Stradivarius of 1715.

Daniel Aune will join ASO musicians on Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor, Op. 78, was completed by Camille Saint-Saëns in 1886 at the peak of his artistic career. It is popularly known as the “Organ Symphony”. Mr. Aune is the Coordinator of Organ Studies and serves on the faculty at The Peabody Institute of The Johns Hopkins University, the oldest music conservatory in the United States. He is also the Director of Music and Organist at Christ Lutheran Church in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

