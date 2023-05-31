May 31, 2023
LATEST NEWS
Life In The Area

Arts Alive Turns 25 in 2023! Come Celebrate on September 8th!

On Friday, September 8th, from 6-10pm, our beloved community unites to celebrate all facets of the arts, and together we’ll imagine our collective vision for the next 25 years! Come network and party with nearly 500 community leaders, business executives, and arts patrons. There will be a ton of festivities like raffles, a silent auction including a variety of special items, food and beverages from our local restaurants, live entertainment, and so much more! We can’t wait to celebrate this wonderful milestone with YOU!

Maryland Hall is so grateful for the 25 years of support for Arts Alive. This is truly a special night filled with friends, family, food and fun. Join us for a night to imagine!

Jackie Coleman, Executive Director, Maryland Hall

More details about Arts Alive, sponsorship opportunities, and amazing raffle prizes, can be found here!

Daily News Brief | May 31, 2023

Tickets On Sale for 26th Annual Eastport a Rockin’ on June 24th

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

