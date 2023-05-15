May 16, 2023
Anne Arundel County Police Investigating 8th Homicide of 2023

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the County’s eighth homicide of 2023.

On May 15, 2023, at approximately 2:45 am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 8100 block of Meade Village Road for a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male suffering from gunshot wound/s. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by Fire Department personnel.

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old David Joseph Bond Jr. of Severn, and there is no suspect or further information. 

The Homicide Unit is investigating and asks anyone with any information to call 410-222-4731, or you can remain anonymous by calling the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

While difficult to spot a trend with a small sample the eighth homicide of 2022 occured in Severn on August 21, 2022.

The Ultimate Guide To Online Shopping For Clothes And Accessories

