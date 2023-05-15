Anne Arundel County Police Investigating 8th Homicide of 2023

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the County’s eighth homicide of 2023.
On May 15, 2023, at approximately 2:45 am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 8100 block of Meade Village Road for a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male suffering from gunshot wound/s. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by Fire Department personnel.
The victim has been identified as 37-year-old David Joseph Bond Jr. of Severn, and there is no suspect or further information.
The Homicide Unit is investigating and asks anyone with any information to call 410-222-4731, or you can remain anonymous by calling the TipLine at 410-222-4700.
While difficult to spot a trend with a small sample the eighth homicide of 2022 occured in Severn on August 21, 2022.