Annapolis Plans Memorial Day Parade

The City of Annapolis will host a Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 29th, 2023. The parade steps off at Amos Garrett Blvd. and West Street at 10 am with the parade making its way around Church Circle, down Main Street, and concluding at City Dock.

“Memorial Day is a day for us to reflect on the cost of freedom,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley. “It is our responsibility to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Along the parade route on Monday, there will be rolling road closures. Stay alert to the Annapolis Police Department’s direction.

The City of Annapolis refuse collection that would typically occur on Monday, will be picked up on Tuesday. Tuesday collection will occur on Wednesday.

Annapolis Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule, with the Purple Route in operation from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. ADA Paratransit services will also be available within this time period.

City offices will be closed on Monday, May 29, 2023, along with the closure of the Stanton Center and the Pip Moyer Recreation Center.

