May 22, 2023
Annapolis, US 79 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
There’s a New Vet In Town. Western Shore Veterinary Hospital Cuts Ribbon Annapolis Plans Memorial Day Parade CAT-North Baking & Pastry Program Named National Model of Excellence WEDNESDAY: Profs & Pints: What’s Ahead in Ukraine? Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Galesville Crash
Local News

Annapolis Plans Memorial Day Parade

The City of Annapolis will host a Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 29th, 2023. The parade steps off at Amos Garrett Blvd. and West Street at 10 am with the parade making its way around Church Circle, down Main Street, and concluding at City Dock.

“Memorial Day is a day for us to reflect on the cost of freedom,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley. “It is our responsibility to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Along the parade route on Monday, there will be rolling road closures. Stay alert to the Annapolis Police Department’s direction. 

The City of Annapolis refuse collection that would typically occur on Monday, will be picked up on Tuesday. Tuesday collection will occur on Wednesday. 

Annapolis Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule, with the Purple Route in operation from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.  ADA Paratransit services will also be available within this time period.  

City offices will be closed on Monday, May 29, 2023, along with the closure of the Stanton Center and the Pip Moyer Recreation Center. 

Previous Article

CAT-North Baking & Pastry Program Named National Model of Excellence

 Next Article

There’s a New Vet In Town. Western Shore Veterinary Hospital Cuts Ribbon

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Eastport A Rockin

Eastport A Rockin

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Paca Girlfriends 2023

Paca Girlfriends 2023

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu