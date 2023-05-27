May 27, 2023
Annapolis, US 68 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Ocean Monster Casino Game: Winning Strategies to Earn Significant Payouts Annapolis-Based CovingtonAlsina Recognized by University of Florida Tickets are On Sale Now for the 18th Annual Boatyard Beach Bash Local Business Spotlight: Party Boat Annapolis Tickets On Sale for 26th Annual Eastport a Rockin’ on June 24th
Local News

Annapolis-Based CovingtonAlsina Recognized by University of Florida

 CovingtonAlsina, an Annapolis-based financial planning firm, was recently named to the University of Florida’s 2023 Gator100 during a ceremony on the UF campus. This is the second consecutive year CovingtonAlsina has received this recognition.  

The Gator100 recognizes the world’s fastest-growing businesses owned or led by UF alumni each year. To qualify, the business must be owned or led by a University of Florida graduate, have been in operation for at least five years, and have annual revenues of $250,000 or more for the past three years. Ernst & Young, an independent accounting firm, verifies financial information submitted by each company and calculates the rankings based on compound annual growth rate.  

CovingtonAlsina, founded and owned by UF alumna Ann C. Alsina, was chosen from a pool of UF alumni-owned businesses representing seventeen industries worldwide.  

“Our goal has always been to serve our clients with the highest standard of excellence and add value to our community,” said Alsina. “It is exciting to reach this level of growth and see our team recognized for the hard work put in over the past several years.”  

CovingtonAlsina (67 West Street, Annapolis) launched in 2012 to assist clients in every aspect of their financial lives with an approach based on education, compassion, and an ongoing relationship. Learn more at CovingtonAlsina.com .

Previous Article

Tickets are On Sale Now for the 18th Annual Boatyard Beach Bash

 Next Article

Ocean Monster Casino Game: Winning Strategies to Earn Significant Payouts

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Eastport A Rockin

Eastport A Rockin

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Paca Girlfriends 2023

Paca Girlfriends 2023

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu