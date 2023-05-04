May 4, 2023
A TacoFest on May 6th?? Yes, Please!!!

The Maryland TacoFest is coming to Maryland Hall in Annapolis from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023. The event will showcase 15 participating taquerias. Attendees will have the option to cast votes for “Best Taco” and “Best Salsa.” In addition to tacos to sample and purchase, there will be drinks, churros, and ice cream. There is no charge to attend. 

Maryland TacoFest is organized by the City of Annapolis, the Office of Community Engagement and Constituent Services of Anne Arundel County, and the Organization of Hispanic/Latin Americans of Anne Arundel County. Sponsors include Mi Lindo Cancun Grill, Señor Chile, the Anne Arundel County Office of Multicultural Affairs, the Salvadoran Commission of Anne Arundel County, and Maryland Hall. This festival will bring together some of the best taco vendors in the state for a day of delicious food, live music, and family-friendly fun.

In addition to food, Maryland Tacofest will feature live music from local bands and artists, a live dancing horse show, a beer and margarita tent, tequila tastings, and family-friendly activities such as face painting, craft stations, a mechanical bull, raffles, and more.

Tickets are free and can be reserved online at www.MarylandTacoFest.eventbrite.com or on the event day.

For more information, visit www.ohlamd.org/tacofest or follow on social media at @OHLAmd.

