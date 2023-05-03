54-Year-Old Pasadena Man Killed in County’s First Fatal Fire of the Year

A Padasena man was killed in a house fire this afternoon marking Anne Arundel County’s first fire fatality of 2023.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to a 911 call today just after 1:00 pm, initiated by neighbors from across Back Creek in Pasadena, Maryland.

Neighbors advised that they could see a house on fire from across the water but were unsure of its location. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to the area across the creek to investigate and observed a single-family home, mostly involved with fire and smoke, located at 7973 Central Road, Pasadena, MD 21122.

First arriving crews quickly worked to get the fire under control and search the home. There was an adult male who was wheelchair-bound who was believed to be in the house. Firefighters located the male victim during the initial search and brought him outside, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as John Salvatore Billing who lived in the home with his mother, who was not home at the time of the fire.

Investigators are actively investigating what caused the fire.

It took about an hour to control the fire and a total of 66 firefighters responded from Anne Arundel County, Annapolis City, and Naval Support Activity. There were no other injuries reported.

Please talk with your family about an escape plan in case of a fire. Please visit aacounty.org/fire and click on the Public Education tab for more information about fire escape plans.

