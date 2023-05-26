May 13, 2023
Life In The Area

26th Annual MRE .05K Bridge Run (Photos & Video)

Described as “the least challenging athletic event ever conceived” by Runner’s World magazine, the .05k extreme sports event is a grueling test of mental and physical toughness. Some competitors have taken as long as five minutes to complete the course that begins on the Annapolis side of the Spa Creek Bridge.

The winning time was–well, no one really cares, but they got a trophy. And the slowest time…we heard they are still on the course but may have stopped off at AYC for brunch.

It’s all in good fun and for several good causes. If you want to know the story behind it, Moe Reese Sendak explains it here!

But for now, enjoy this video and images!

