May 22, 2023
Annapolis, US 72 F
Homestead Gardens Spring
Introduction to Light: Transparency vs. Translucency 2-Alarm Fire Destroys Gingerville Home There's a New Vet In Town. Western Shore Veterinary Hospital Cuts Ribbon Annapolis Plans Memorial Day Parade CAT-North Baking & Pastry Program Named National Model of Excellence
Local News

2-Alarm Fire Destroys Gingerville Home

A home in the Gingerville community was destroyed this afternoon in a two-alarm fire.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to the house fire shortly before 12:30 pm on Monday, May 22, 2023. On arrival, the house was well involved in flames, and they called for a second alarm, bringing tankers to shuttle water to the scene.

The Gingerville Creek waterfront home is heavily wooded. Gingerville is just north of the Route 2 bridge. The two homeowners were able to escape the fire without injury.

The fire remains under investigation, and there is no damage estimate at this time.

This story may be updated!

There’s a New Vet In Town. Western Shore Veterinary Hospital Cuts Ribbon

Introduction to Light: Transparency vs. Translucency

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

