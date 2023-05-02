2-Alarm Fire Destroys Gingerville Home

A home in the Gingerville community was destroyed this afternoon in a two-alarm fire.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to the house fire shortly before 12:30 pm on Monday, May 22, 2023. On arrival, the house was well involved in flames, and they called for a second alarm, bringing tankers to shuttle water to the scene.

The Gingerville Creek waterfront home is heavily wooded. Gingerville is just north of the Route 2 bridge. The two homeowners were able to escape the fire without injury.

The fire remains under investigation, and there is no damage estimate at this time.

This story may be updated!

