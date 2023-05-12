12 County Schools Snag Green School Honors

Eleven county public schools have been recertified as Maryland Green Schools and one additional school earned its initial Green School certification this year, the Maryland Association for Environmental and Outdoor Education (MAEOE) has announced.

Under the Green Schools program, schools are recognized for their exemplary work in environmental education, sustainability action, and community engagement, focusing on how the community’s relationship with the environment impacts public health and society and promotes environmental literacy.

Green School status is acquired over a period of approximately two years as schools establish a practical, proactive environmental program that includes getting the entire community involved in becoming more environmentally conscious. Successful schools integrate “green” thinking into every aspect of the school experience, from staff professional development to community celebrations.

Crofton High School is the newest school in the county to achieve Maryland Green School Status.

Recertification occurs every four years after the initial certification. The following schools earned recertification this year:

Fourth recertification – Sustainable Bronze (16 years as a Green School): Davidsonville Elementary School

Third recertification – Sustainable (12 years): Bates Middle School, Ruth Parker Eason School, South Shore Elementary School

Second recertification (8 years): Annapolis Elementary School, Central Middle School, Edgewater Elementary School, Severn Elementary School

First recertification (4 years): George Cromwell Elementary School, Maryland City Elementary School, Windsor Farm Elementary School

With 55 schools and centers with Maryland Green School status, about 44 percent of AACPS facilities have completed the challenging process to earn the state’s highest recognition of environmental literacy.

Established 24 years ago, the Maryland Green School Program celebrates Maryland’s model environmental education efforts as seen through extensive projects that address at least four of the following areas: energy, water, waste, habitat restoration, transportation, healthy school environment, and structures for outdoor learning. After demonstrating sustained environmental action and awareness culture, schools are encouraged to seek recertification every four years.

For more information about MAEOE’s Green Schools program, click here.

