$100 Million in Grants and Scholarships Now Available Through MHEC

Governor Wes Moore has announced more than $100 million in state scholarships and grants for higher education. Through the Delegate Howard P. Rawlings Program of Educational Excellence Awards, the Maryland Higher Education Commission will help more than 43,000 students attend Maryland postsecondary institutions during the 2023-2024 school year.

“Enhancing access to higher education is especially critical for students with the greatest financial need,” said Gov. Moore. “These awards will help Maryland students achieve their higher education goals, pursue their dreams, and become part of the economic engine that will support Maryland’s economy in the future.”

The Delegate Howard P. Rawlings Program of Educational Excellence Awards is Maryland’s largest need-based program. The financial assistance grants will benefit students attending the upcoming 2023-2024 academic year and include both the Guaranteed Access grant and Educational Assistance grant programs.

During the first round of awards, more than 3,600 students received the Guaranteed Access grant, which covers 100% of financial needs with a maximum award amount of up to $20,200 annually. More than 39,600 students received the Educational Assistance grant, with annual awards of up to $3,000.

“Investing in our students is sure to have a high rate of return,” said Acting Maryland Higher Education Secretary Dr. Sanjay Rai. “This aid will help enhance Maryland’s workforce and support the most valuable resources that our state has—our people.”

Each year, the Maryland Higher Education Commission grants awards to more than 65,000 students, totaling more than $130 million. The second round of awards for the program and other grants and scholarships will be announced as they are awarded during the summer months.

