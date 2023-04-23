Wilma Lee to Drop Anchor at City Dock this Summer

The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park announced a new departure location for the skipjack Wilma Lee’s public cruises. The historic Chesapeake Bay workboat will sail by way of the Annapolis City Dock at Burtis Dock on the north side of Susan Campbell Park, allowing Annapolis visitors and locals the opportunity to take a deck tour or a cruise on the Chesapeake Bay.

“We knew that acquiring Burtis House from the State of Maryland would be a critical component in the City’s resiliency efforts,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “It is a bonus that Burtis docks can be put to good use to showcase the skipjack Wilma Lee and other vessels. Bringing a classic Chesapeake Bay skipjack like the Wilma Lee to these docks is a key piece of Annapolis’ maritime history.”

Beginning May 5th at City Dock, the museum will offer a variety of excursions, including Heritage Tours, Sunset Cruises, and Wednesday Night Race Watch Parties.

“As a Maritime Museum we are delighted to see our authentic skipjack berthed downtown, where not too long ago the harbor was packed full of them, it is our hope she becomes an iconic symbol of Annapolis”, stated Alice Estrada, President and CEO of the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park.

Wilma Lee was acquired in 2018, one of only 22 remaining, and the museum spent two years to have her restored. She is a floating classroom that allows the Annapolis Maritime Museum to continue to further it’s mission by serving as a tool to teach visitors and program participants about Annapolis’ rich maritime history, oyster dredging, and the ecology of the Chesapeake Bay.

For reservations and tickets, please visit https://amaritime.org/skipjack-tours/. The following ticketed public cruises are available:

Heritage Cruise : Experience Annapolis and the Chesapeake Bay like never before on this guided heritage sail aboard the historic skipjack, Wilma Lee. Learn about the city’s history and the ecology of the Bay while viewing landmarks like the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and the Naval Academy. Per for families and maritime enthusiasts.

The following experiences can be requested to book:

Education Cruise : Come experience what life was like as a crew member living on the water, become familiar with skipjack terminology and tools, and explore the water ways and tributaries around the Bay. Students will be actively engaged in conducting water quality testing, investigating Bay animals, maritime history, and STEM concepts, all while enjoying the beautiful Chesapeake Bay setting. Our Wilma Lee Education Program is available for school groups, scout troops, and other youth groups (5 th grade and older).

