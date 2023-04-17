What to Do If You’re the Victim of a Drunk Driving Crash

Alcohol is the leading cause of car fatalities in the US, with 28 people killed from it daily. This’s estimated to come to around 10,000 lives lost every year to drunk driving.

A drunk driving crash can be very serious and life-threatening. If a drunk driver hit you, there are certain steps you need to take after the crash.

This can feel very overwhelming, and you may be a bit disoriented. But there are a few things you need to try to do for your protection.

Keep reading to find out what to do after a drunk driving crash.

Get Somewhere Safe

A drunk driver crash happens very quickly, and you need to respond quickly. Depending on where you were hit, you may need to get somewhere safe.

For instance, if you were driving on the highway, you will want to get to the shoulder. You never want to stay on the road after a car crash if you are able to still drive.

Doing this could result in another vehicle accidentally hitting your car. This increases the risk of bodily harm as well as damage to your vehicle.

You can pull over on the side of the road or find a parking lot if one is nearby. Only do this if your vehicle is still in drivable condition.

If you are not able to drive your vehicle to a safe place, you need to exit the vehicle. Be very careful when doing this, as there may be cars passing on either side.

Try to get to the shoulder of the road far enough away that you won’t be at risk of being hit. It is important to exit the vehicle in case another car hits it on the road.

Call 911

The very next step you should take after a vehicle crash is to call 911. You need to alert the police that a drunk driving crash has just occurred.

You will need to give the 911 operator details about the crash and where it happened. They will be able to send over the police as well as an ambulance to make sure everyone is okay.

Try to stay calm and speak clearly so that the operator understands you. They may even ask you to stay on the phone until police officers arrive.

Check for Injuries

After calling 911, you want to make sure you don’t have any injuries. You are probably filled with adrenaline right now, and you may not be aware of pain or many other sensations.

If you have any cuts on your body, you may want to apply pressure to reduce bleeding. You may also want to sit or lie down if you believe that you have a head injury.

It is very important to move as little as possible right now. You may look perfectly fine, but you could have a head or neck injury that is affecting your spine.

Were there passengers in the car as well? Make sure you check them for injuries. If possible, make sure everybody is easily accessible when the ambulance arrives.

If you seem unharmed, you could check on the drunk driver to see if they are unharmed as well. After a drunk driving crash, it is important to not get into any confrontations.

For those who are upset, it may be best to not communicate with the other driver until the police arrive.

Document Damage

If you are unharmed and you are able to, it is a good idea to document the damage. You can do this by taking photos of any injuries with your phone.

You should also take photos of your vehicle to show the areas where it is damaged. It is a good idea to take photos of the entire scene where the crash occurred.

These photos can later be used to document the crash conditions. Keep in mind that police officers will also do this when they arrive at the scene.

But it never hurts to be proactive and do some documentation yourself.

Gather Information

If possible, it is a good idea to gather information from the drunk driver. Make sure you only do this after the police have arrived to act as mediators.

You will need to get the drunk driver’s information for your insurance. If you can’t communicate with them, the police will be able to get this information for you.

You could also photograph their vehicle for vehicle details.

Hire a Lawyer

After a drunk driving crash, the next step of the process is hiring a lawyer. You will want to have a lawyer on your side to represent your case.

If you were injured in the crash, you could receive compensation. This compensation would be used to cover medical bills as well as lost wages.

You may also be able to receive compensation for damage to your vehicle. This is very important since your insurance may not cover it or may not cover certain expenses.

If you were the victim of a drunk driving crash, you may not know what to do. There are certain steps you should take after the fact to protect yourself and prepare for later.

This includes doing things like removing yourself from the situation to a safe place, as well as documenting any injuries and damage to your vehicle.

