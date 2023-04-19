Want to Sail and Need a Boat? Got a Boat and Need a Crew? SpinSheet has You Covered!

This month, SpinSheet Magazine will host its signature Crew Parties to connect sailors and would-be sailors on the Chesapeake Bay as the sailing season begins. All three gatherings are free and open to the public, with a cash bar available for guests. Those who sign up online in advance will qualify for a discount to the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show (April 28-30).

The Hampton Crew Party will launch the season on Saturday, April 22, at 5 p.m. at Marker 20 in Hampton, VA. Next will be the Solomons Crew Party on Sunday, April 23, from 4-6 p.m. at the Southern Maryland Sailing Association.

The final party is the largest of the three gatherings: the Annapolis Crew Party, set to unfold from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, at the Eastport Yacht Club. Sailors will enjoy live music by the Geckos steel drum band. When the party ends, guests are invited to stay for EYC’s Opening Ceremony for the Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County Santa Maria Cup, an international women’s match racing event.

SpinSheet editor Molly Winans says, “All sailors have to do is show up at one of these parties with a smile on their faces and put on a nametag. SpinSheet staffers will guide newcomers to our ‘ambassadors,’ who can answer questions about their sailing goals and best practices for crewing on new boats. Bring friends!”

As well as in-person events, SpinSheet also offers a free online Crew Finder service atspinsheet.com. As added incentive to join before the Crew Parties, sailors who sign up for the Crew Finder and/or update their existing profile will receive a discount code for “buy one, get one free” tickets to the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show (April 28-30).

Founded in Annapolis in 1995, SpinSheet Magazine is a free monthly created for, by, and about Chesapeake Bay sailors and their on-water adventures at home and in far-flung locales. SpinSheet operates out of the Eastport section of Annapolis in the same office as monthly publications PropTalk and FishTalk.

To learn more, visit spinsheet.com, email Molly Winans at [email protected], or call (410) 216-9309.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

