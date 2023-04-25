Walk the Walk Foundation Will Help to Collect 2 Million Diapers

Anne Arundel County’s Walk the Walk Foundation has joined diaper banks and organizations from across Ohio, Minnesota, New York, Illinois, Iowa, Georgia, California, and Washington in an effort to collect 2 million diapers in one week to help those most in need. Partnering with the National Diaper Bank and local agencies, Walk the Walk Foundation provides free diapers to low-income families while raising awareness of the basic health need for diapers. To meet the growing demand for diapers, the Walk the Walk Foundation is helping to organize the World’s Largest Diaper Drive in Maryland from May1-7 with a goal to collect 100,000 diapers in one week.

One in three families struggles to provide clean, dry diapers for their children. A baby will use around 7,000 diapers before being potty trained. Diapers, which cost nearly $100 per month per child, can be a severe burden for parents with low earnings and those who are out of work or unable to work. Walk the Walk Foundation is part of the National Diaper Bank Network, helping many organizations with diaper donations. The foundation provided Anne Arundel County families with over 150,000 diapers and supplies in 2022.

“When families struggle to afford diapers, it forces them to choose between their children’s health and other needs,” said Nicole Dolan, Executive Director of Walk the Walk Foundation. “Families may keep diapers on for too long or empty solids and reuse disposable diapers, resulting in rashes, urinary tract infections, or worse. Many of our partners are reporting they are no longer receiving an abundance of diapers from other sources in the community due to diminished funding. Our current estimated diaper distribution for 2023 is an increase of 33% compared to last year,” Dolan said.

The World’s Largest Diaper Drive runs through Saturday, May 7. Volunteers and supporters will kick off the week on Sunday, April 30, in Crownsville from 12 – 2 pm for the World’s Largest Diaper Drive Pre-Kickoff Service Party. This will surely be a good time for the whole family and a way to make a meaningful difference in the community. Visit Walk the Walk Foundation for more information on the week’s activities and to find diaper donation locations. Monetary donations are also welcomed.

