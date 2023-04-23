April 23, 2023
TUESDAY: Profs & Pints: Aboard the Webb Space Telescope

Profs and Pints Annapolis presents: “Aboard the Webb Space Telescope,” a NASA astrophysicist’s guide to the design, mission, and early discoveries of a pioneering space instrument, with Matthew Greenhouse, project scientist for the James Webb Space Telescope’s instrument payload. Come out to The Trophy Room at The Graduate Hotel on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 5:30 pm and hop aboard the Webb Space Telescope!

Many of us have been spellbound by the images produced by the James Webb Space Telescope since its launch into space in December 2021. The largest space telescope ever constructed, it can peer through space and time to observe how galaxies, stars, and planetary systems evolved over cosmic time. It also will search exoplanets’ atmospheres for evidence of life.

Profs and Pints is offering you a chance to learn in-depth about the Webb mission from an insider: Matthew Greenhouse of the Goddard Space Flight Center’s Laboratory for Observational Cosmology. He has been involved in the Webb mission as a senior staff member since 1997, and he specializes in demystifying the Webb mission for public audiences of all backgrounds. He’ll provide a firsthand overview of the scientific objectives that drove the design of the Webb observatory and the engineering challenges that had to be overcome to realize it.

He’ll also discuss the instruments aboard the telescope and how they can see forms of light invisible to our own eyes. He’ll show us early results from the science mission that are captivating the worldwide science community. And he’ll give us an idea of what questions the telescope might still solve and what thrilling discoveries might be ahead.

Advance tickets: $13.50 plus sales tax and processing fees. Doors: $17 or $15 with a student ID. The listed time is for doors. The talk starts 30 minutes later. Please allow yourself time to place any orders and get seated and settled in.

Previous Article

Delegate Dana Jones Secures $100K for Water Access Improvements
