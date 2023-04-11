True Food Kitchen TOTALLY Revamps Menu

Wellness-focused, seasonally driven True Food Kitchen has released a fresh spring menu, boasting 30+ new flavor-forward items including burgers, sandwiches, pizzas, bowls and more. True Food Kitchen was founded 15 years ago by Dr. Andrew Weil, a world-renowned leader in integrative medicine who believes food can make you feel as great as it tastes. Today, culinary innovation chef Matthew Padilla maintains this philosophy with a new menu that draws from his experiences living in diverse regions worldwide. When developing the menu, Chef Padilla focused on transforming nostalgic comfort foods into indulgent-yet-nutritious dishes to suit a broader range of tastes and lifestyles. With an appreciation for diners’ individual wellness journeys, True Food Kitchen is continuing its mission to inspire communities to eat better, feel better and live better.

CHEF-DRIVEN CREATIVITY

Chef Padilla joined the True Food Kitchen team last year, bringing decades of culinary experience at top fine-dining kitchens across the country and Europe. After serving as a stagiaire at world-renowned restaurant Noma, he worked in multiple 5-star and Relais & Châteaux properties, including The Little Nell, The Inn at Dos Brisas, and most recently The White Barn Inn. Chef Padilla oversees the brand’s 43 executive chefs across the country, whose roles are paramount to ensuring that each location consistently delivers the brand’s high culinary standards and signature chef-driven creativity.

SEASONALLY-INSPIRED

Ensuring peak freshness and flavor with seasonally-driven ingredients, True Food Kitchen’s spring menu showcases four new sharable starters that encourage guest connection like the Seasonal Burrata with in-season artichoke, asparagus, fava beans, caramelized onion vinaigrette and grilled bread; and the eye-catchingFarmers Market Crudités featuring hatch chile ranch and pistachio muhammara dip served with vegetables. Two new globally-inspired bowls were added to the menu including the Sonoran Bowl with Anasazi beans, brown rice and quinoa topped with cotija, avocado, Peruvian pepper sauce and charred scallion salsa verde; as well as two new seasonal salads like the Kale Cobb Salad with roasted red pepper, avocado, olive, Point Reyes blue cheese, cherry tomato, asparagus and hatch chile ranch. Heartier entrees include four new burgers and sandwiches like the Peruvian Grass-fed Burger with caramelized onion, Peruvian pepper sauce, a Vital Farms fried egg and Point Reyes blue cheese; and Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich with artichoke,pistachio muhammara, feta and organic arugula. True Food Kitchen also adds two new pizzas to the spring menu including a seasonal Spinach & Mushroom Pizza with roasted mushrooms, lemon almond ricotta and caramelized onion. Two bright, new flavorful desserts, including The Pink Lime Tart with ube, a Marcona almond-date crust, and coconut whipped cream; and seasonal Strawberry Cake & Ice Cream with macerated strawberry, ricotta frosting and vanilla ice cream, also join the new menu lineup. A refreshed brunch menu of elevated offerings includes the Bison Sausage Breakfast Pizza with organic DiNapoli tomato sauce, charred scallion salsa verde, mozzarella, cotija, jalapeño and a Vital Farms pasture-raised fried egg.

SCRATCH-MADE LIBATIONS

Led by head mixologist and vice president of food and beverage Jon Augustin, True Food Kitchen’s revamped craft beverage program boasts a curated selection of twelve new, scratch-made craft cocktails, refreshers and tea. Made with sustainable spirits brands, and fresh, seasonal produce, garnishes and infusions, offerings include the Strawberry Mojito with Don Q Cristal rum, Combier Rose, lime and yuzu; and a Jet Liner with Old Grand-dad bourbon, Aperol and lemon. The beverage menu taps into bright, nostalgic childhood flavors with new refreshers and teas such as Pink Lemonade with dragon fruit and lemon; and Matcha Horchata with oat milk, cinnamon, matcha and vanilla. A selection of globally sourced organic and biodynamic red, white and sparkling wines, as well as a rotating lineup of bottled local beer are also available.

RESPONSIBLY DELICIOUS

True Food Kitchen’s uncompromising sourcing standards, and the well-being of its guests, local communities, and global environment, are at the forefront of its core brand values. All of True Food Kitchen’s ingredients are intentionally sourced from ethical, responsible growers, farmers, purveyors and producers including pasture-raised eggs from Vital Farms, to handcrafted blue cheese from the award-winning, family-run artisanal dairy farm, Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese. Additional current brand partners include Atlantic Sea Farms, a Maine-based company providing a domestic, fresh alternative to imported seaweed products; eco-conscious labels like Grey Whale Gin; delicious, grain-free tortillas from Siete Foods; and more.

True Food Kitchen is located in the Annapolis Town Center!

