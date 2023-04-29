Thinking of Retiring in Mexico? Easier Than You Think With the Right Visa

Mexico is a peaceful and friendly country that welcomes foreigners with open arms. Hundreds of beaches, classy resorts and funky towns, lush jungles, world-class snorkeling and diving, beautiful Spanish colonial cities, and snow-capped mountains – the wonders never cease. Healthcare is affordable but excellent, the highways are good, and Mexican food is terrific.

Above all, the surprisingly uncomplicated immigration system that neither needs lawyers nor agents drives thousands and thousands of people to Mexico. The country is beautiful for retirees who can peacefully spend the remaining years of their lives while enjoying comfortable living. With unlimited choices, Mexico is attractive to the US and Canadian people, who comprise the majority of expats. Expats in Mexico, mostly Americans, are too happy to settle in Mexico, which has something for everyone.

However, it would help if you got the correct visa to settle in Mexico. Read on to learn about the visa types and the ones that you would need to make Mexico your home.

Get a Tourist Visa to do a recce first

Even if you decide to relocate to Mexico, you must undertake a recce first to get a feel for the place and understand how suitable it will be to settle there in the long term. Although Tourist Visas are valid for six months, you must submit your application to the Mexican Consulate in the US to ensure that you can stay for the entire course. As Mexico allows tourists to stay longer, getting a visa for more than six months is relatively easy. After the initial survey, you must apply for a temporary or Permanent Residency Visa if you decide to set up a home in Mexico.

Temporary Residency Visas

Temporary Residency Visas have a validity of six months to four years. You must submit proof of income for the past six months that shows a steady earning between $2,400 and $2,700. Alternatively, it would help if you established an investment or savings account balance of $45,000 during the past year. Another way to get a Temporary Residency Visa is to invest at least $100,000 in a business.

Permanent Residency Visa

A permanent Residency Visa paves the way for Mexican citizenship and does not expire. Those applying for permanent residency must provide proof of monthly income between $4,300 and $4,500 for the past six months or have accumulated a monthly saving of $180,000 for the last twelve months. The scope for getting a permanent Residency Visa by investing $200,000 in a business is an attempt by the Mexican government to lure entrepreneurs who can contribute to the economy.

The interview

Every visa applicant must be interviewed before the Consular Officer with a prior appointment. Besides verifying your eligibility and checking all documents, the officer will ask a few questions to understand why you want to move to Mexico. The income criteria apply to you and your family, who must appear for the interview separately. Applying for a residency visa in Mexico does not require any medical checks, FBI or police checks, nor require any notarization of the documents.

