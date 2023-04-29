April 30, 2023
Annapolis, US 60 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Thinking of Retiring in Mexico? Easier Than You Think With the Right Visa 26th Annual .05K Bridge Run Scheduled for Saturday, May 13th 78th Annual Rotary Cab Feast Scheduled for August 4th Local Business Spotlight: Caliente Grill Mother’s Day Weekend: Paca Garden Plant Sale
Local News

Thinking of Retiring in Mexico? Easier Than You Think With the Right Visa

Mexico is a peaceful and friendly country that welcomes foreigners with open arms. Hundreds of beaches, classy resorts and funky towns, lush jungles, world-class snorkeling and diving, beautiful Spanish colonial cities, and snow-capped mountains – the wonders never cease. Healthcare is affordable but excellent, the highways are good, and Mexican food is terrific. 

Above all, the surprisingly uncomplicated immigration system that neither needs lawyers nor agents drives thousands and thousands of people to Mexico. The country is beautiful for retirees who can peacefully spend the remaining years of their lives while enjoying comfortable living. With unlimited choices, Mexico is attractive to the US and Canadian people, who comprise the majority of expats. Expats in Mexico, mostly Americans, are too happy to settle in Mexico, which has something for everyone.

However, it would help if you got the correct visa to settle in Mexico. Read on to learn about the visa types and the ones that you would need to make Mexico your home.

  • Get a Tourist Visa to do a recce first

Even if you decide to relocate to Mexico, you must undertake a recce first to get a feel for the place and understand how suitable it will be to settle there in the long term. Although Tourist Visas are valid for six months, you must submit your application to the Mexican Consulate in the US to ensure that you can stay for the entire course. As Mexico allows tourists to stay longer, getting a visa for more than six months is relatively easy. After the initial survey, you must apply for a temporary or Permanent Residency Visa if you decide to set up a home in Mexico.

  • Temporary Residency Visas

Temporary Residency Visas have a validity of six months to four years. You must submit proof of income for the past six months that shows a steady earning between $2,400 and $2,700. Alternatively, it would help if you established an investment or savings account balance of $45,000 during the past year. Another way to get a Temporary Residency Visa is to invest at least $100,000 in a business.

  • Permanent Residency Visa

A permanent Residency Visa paves the way for Mexican citizenship and does not expire. Those applying for permanent residency must provide proof of monthly income between $4,300 and $4,500 for the past six months or have accumulated a monthly saving of $180,000 for the last twelve months. The scope for getting a permanent Residency Visa by investing $200,000 in a business is an attempt by the Mexican government to lure entrepreneurs who can contribute to the economy. 

  • The interview

Every visa applicant must be interviewed before the Consular Officer with a prior appointment. Besides verifying your eligibility and checking all documents, the officer will ask a few questions to understand why you want to move to Mexico. The income criteria apply to you and your family, who must appear for the interview separately. Applying for a residency visa in Mexico does not require any medical checks, FBI or police checks, nor require any notarization of the documents. 

Previous Article

26th Annual .05K Bridge Run Scheduled for Saturday, May 13th
Stephanie Maris

Stephanie Maris

View articles

Stefanie is a local blogger and social media content marketer from Maryland and most recently a wife and a mother. She has an unhealthy obsession with puns, sarcasm and caffeinated beverages.

You might be interested in …

ABS-Spring-Sail-FEST-300×300

ABS-Spring-Sail-FEST-300×300

ASO Masterworks VI

ASO Masterworks VI

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

Freding Hope

Freding Hope

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Mother’sDay 2-1

Mother’sDay 2-1

Paca Girlfriends 2023

Paca Girlfriends 2023

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu