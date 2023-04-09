April 9, 2023
Annapolis, US 59 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
The Golden Rule Peace Boat Arriving on April 25th A TacoFest on May 6th?? Yes, Please!!! The Library Gets Cooler With Free Passes to the Annapolis Maritime Museum Maryland’s Long History with Legalized Gaming has had its Ups and Downs. DUOVAU, Brazilian Musicians to Perform Free Concert at Gloria Dei!
Life In The Area

The Golden Rule Peace Boat Arriving on April 25th

The storied Golden Rule anti-nuclear sailboat will arrive in Annapolis late on Monday, April 24th, kicking off a series of local events to raise awareness about the growing danger of nuclear war and to build support for the abolition of nuclear weapons.  

The 34-foot wooden ketch is sailing on a 15-month voyage around the “Great Loop” of the central, southern, and eastern United States, making 100 ports of call.  

The Golden Rule is a national project of Veterans For Peace, which owns the boat.  Local organizers are Annapolis Friends Meeting, Anne Arundel Peace Action, and the Backbone Campaign.

From 1946 to 1958, the U.S. tested 67 nuclear weapons in the Marshall Islands, displaced the indigenous inhabitants and spread radiation around the globe. In 1958, four Quaker peace activists tried to sail the Golden Rule to the Marshall Islands to block the tests.   The crew was arrested and this sparked worldwide awareness of the dangers of radiation, then even being found in mother’s milk.  In 1963, President Kennedy, with leaders of the UK and the USSR, signed the Partial Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, that banned nuclear tests in the air, the water, or space.

In 2010 the derelict Golden Rule sank in northern California’s Humboldt Bay.  Since then–as dangers of nuclear war again are rising –  the boat has been lovingly restored by members of Veterans For Peace, Quakers and wooden boat lovers.  Her original mission also has been restored – to Sail for a Nuclear-Free World and a Peaceful, Sustainable Future.  Since 2015, the Golden Rule has plied the waters from Hawaii to Canada, around various U.S. ports to Cuba, and now up the East Coast.

Scheduled activities for the public:

Official welcome ceremony at Annapolis Yacht Basin, 2 Compromise St., Annapolis, Md. on Tues., 4/25/23 from 11 am to 11:30 am: The Golden Rule will be welcomed by Mayor Gavin Buckley, County Executive Steuart Pittman, and State Senator Sarah Elfreth.

Presentation at First Presbyterian Church, 171 Duke of Gloucester Street, on Wed., 4/26/23, from 7 pm to 8:30 pm.: Come and learn about the historic 1958 mission of the Golden Rule to disrupt nuclear weapons tests, alert the public to radiation dangers, and which lead to the first test-ban treaties. The urgent need for renewed treaties also will be discussed in light of current Russian, Chinese, North Korean & Iranian nuclear tensions.

The public is invited to visit this historic peace boat, to hear about nuclear issues today, and to learn how to stop the possibility of nuclear war!  Please see vfpgoldenruleproject.org for a schedule for boat visits. 

Groups can schedule an educational presentation by contacting the Golden Rule Project Manager, Helen Jaccard, at [email protected] or 206-992-6364.

For more information about the Golden Rule Project and its Great Loop Voyage, please see the website, vfpgoldenrule.org

Previous Article

A TacoFest on May 6th?? Yes, Please!!!
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Masterworks VI

ASO Masterworks VI

ABS-Bay-Bridge-FEST-300×300

ABS-Bay-Bridge-FEST-300×300

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Green Watercolor Simple Thank You Card Instagram Post (1)

Green Watercolor Simple Thank You Card Instagram Post (1)

ABS-Spring-Sail-FEST-300×300

ABS-Spring-Sail-FEST-300×300

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu