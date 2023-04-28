The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pets of the Week

Meet Myrtle, Rehoboth, Daytona, and Fenwick! They are the stars of this week’s Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week, sponsored by Annapolis Subaru, and they are waiting for you to take them to their furever home!

This week, we met Myrtle, Rehoboth, Daytona, and Fenwick–nothing but pure energy and a lot of fun! These 4-month-old pups (beagle/hound mix) are brothers and sisters but not bonded, so they can be adopted separately. The girls (Daytona and Fenwick) are black and white and the boys (Myrtle and Rehoboth) are tan and white.

The boys are gregarious and ready to play. The girls are slightly more reserved and want to assess the situation (and you) before diving in head first!

Getting photos or video was tough since they all were full of energy and running and rolling in all different directions.

They are starting to learn their manners–they enjoy walks and are not afraid of some rough play. These guys are super fun and full of love!

Do you have a place in your home and heart for Myrtle, Rehoboth, Daytona, or Fenwick?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! If you are interested in meeting or adopting any animal, you can learn more about their adoption process here.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donators, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

