The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Meet Apple. The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pets of the Week, sponsored by Annapolis Subaru. Operators are standing by, waiting for you to take her to her furever home!

This week, we met Apple. She is a very cute, middle-aged Dachsund-Chihuahua mix, but I am seeing a lot more Dachsund than Chihuahua to be honest!

Apple was surrendered because she was not doing well with a new addition to the family (kid) so the SPCA of Anne Aarundel County is looking for a home with older children. I really can’t blame Apple–no one like to be pounced on by a toddler or dragged into the kitchen by their ears! Although, Apple loved it when I scratched those silky ears!

She was a bit shy when we first met, but warmed up quickly and we had some fun playing afterwards! She gets along well with other dogs and is all about taking a walk.

Because of all the changes, she is a bit of a “flight risk,” so it is recommended that she be kept on a leash while outside until she is acclimated!

Do you have a place in your home, heart for Apple? She’d be an amazing companion for a couple, a single, or a family with some older (13 and up) kids.

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! If you are interested in meeting or adopting any animal, you can learn more about their adoption process here.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donators, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

