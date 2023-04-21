The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Meet Jay J! This Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week, sponsored by Annapolis Subaru, is waiting for you to take him to his furever home!

This week, we met JayJ. To be honest, the personality of this little guy is oversize and he really should be the public face of the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. Jay J is a Jack Russell Terrier mix who absolutely craves being with people! As we were hanging out at Annapolis Subaru, he was cruising from lap to lap just loaded with kisses for whoever wanted them. The line was long!

Jay J was surrendered because his humans did not realize that he shed. Who doesn’t realize that? Nothing that a lint roller can’t take care of–and Billy, the GM at Annapolis Subaru had a great idea–just wear white!

It was a special Canines & Crosstreks because Annapolis Subaru presented the proceeds from their Share The Love program to Hope For The Warriors–$50,000. You can read about that here!

But back to Jay J–he’s so lovable and great on a leash and knows several commands (sit, shake, and sort of stay). He’d be fantastic with virtually anyone, from a young single or couple to a young family to a senior citizen. If there was a bit of a safe yard for Jay J to play, that would be ideal!

Do you have a place in your home and heart for Jay J?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! If you are interested in meeting or adopting any animal, you can learn more about their adoption process here.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donators, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

