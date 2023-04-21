April 21, 2023
Local News

The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Meet Jay J! This Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week, sponsored by Annapolis Subaru, is waiting for you to take him to his furever home!

This week, we met JayJ. To be honest, the personality of this little guy is oversize and he really should be the public face of the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. Jay J is a Jack Russell Terrier mix who absolutely craves being with people! As we were hanging out at Annapolis Subaru, he was cruising from lap to lap just loaded with kisses for whoever wanted them. The line was long!

Jay J was surrendered because his humans did not realize that he shed. Who doesn’t realize that? Nothing that a lint roller can’t take care of–and Billy, the GM at Annapolis Subaru had a great idea–just wear white!

It was a special Canines & Crosstreks because Annapolis Subaru presented the proceeds from their Share The Love program to Hope For The Warriors–$50,000. You can read about that here!

But back to Jay J–he’s so lovable and great on a leash and knows several commands (sit, shake, and sort of stay). He’d be fantastic with virtually anyone, from a young single or couple to a young family to a senior citizen. If there was a bit of a safe yard for Jay J to play, that would be ideal!

Do you have a place in your home and heart for Jay J?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal?  Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall!  If you are interested in meeting or adopting any animal, you can learn more about their adoption process here

Some helpful shelter resources: 
SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org
Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search
Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!
Phone number: 410-268-4388
Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donators, and partners – especially  Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

Bike AAA Launches Cycling Without Age Program for Seniors

Leadership Anne Arundel Opens New Office at Maryland Hall
John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

