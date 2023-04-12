The Best MLB Teams to Watch in the 2023 Season

The 2023 season is underway, and all the teams and fans are ready for an intense season. What makes this season even more interesting is that some teams have had a real shake-up regarding their players. This could improve their chances of reaching the finals.

When it comes to 2023, you may wish to know what the MLB fantasy odds are on your team. Well, we have done all the hard work for you. Here, you will discover which are the best MLB teams to watch out for this season.

San Diego Padres

The Padres will have a must-die-for top of the lineup when Fernando Tatis Jr. returns to the lineup, as he has something to prove. The squad also features offseason prize Juan Soto, Xander Bogaerts, Tatis, and Manny Machado.

Although it’s an older team, San Diego has not witnessed anything like this in terms of star power.

Houston Astros

The current reigning champions are considered a very young team. It is rare to become back-to-back series champions; only the Yankees managed to achieve this for three years in a row between 1998 and 2000.

These days, defending champions rarely have a youthful rotation, but this is the situation with the Astros. Gerrit Cole, Zack Greinke, and Justin Verlander have all left the team in recent years due to free agency. There are no longer any members of the rotation that are over 30, which makes this team fast and adaptable from game to game.

New York Yankees

The Yankees should seem fresher this season after a number of players in their 30s signed free-agent contracts.

Since the Yankees confirmed that Anthony Volpe will begin the season, all eyes have been on him during spring training. Carlos Rodon, a free agent, has also drawn much interest. He’ll pair with Gerrit Cole for a devastating one-two punch if he stays healthy.

Since the Yankees haven’t claimed the championship since 2009, many supporters think it’s now time for them to win the trophy once more.

Atlanta Braves

The Braves have obtained a new catcher in Sean Murphy after a winter that was more about shifting than upgrading. However, they also lost star infielder Dansby Swanson to the Chicago Cubs.

Orlando Arcia, a veteran infielder who has been used as a utility player the past two seasons, will start the season for Atlanta. This is after rookie infielders Braden Shewmake and Vaughn Grissom failed to replace Swanson in spring training.

According to MLB rumors and news, if the Braves win the NL East and return to the World Series, the season will be considered successful. If the Braves win the division title and stay out of the wild-card series, their chances of taking home the championship increase.

New York Mets

The Mets have spent every penny possible on assembling a squad that is loaded with talent and appears to be quite powerful as well. Yet, a significant gap in the team has existed since Edwin Diaz, the best reliever in baseball right now, suffered a knee injury at the World Baseball Classic late in spring training.

As soon as the season starts, pitchers Adam Ottavino, David Robertson, Brooks Raley, and most importantly, manager Buck Showalter will be the center of attention. The team will need to adapt until Diaz is back.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Throughout the off-season, the Dodgers experienced a large departure of seasoned talent. This includes stars like Justin Turner, Cody Bellinger, and Trea Turner, who have the potential to become the next MVP. The anticipation of winning the World Series remains the same in Chavez Ravine, although this generation of the Dodgers will appear dramatically different.

Gavin Stone and Bobby Miller remain in the rotation as the two best pitching prospects in the league, along with Julio Urias, Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May, and Noah Syndergaard.

If this season continues in the same spirit as previous ones, it will be a success for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays have been attempting to fill in the gaps on their roster to build a championship-contending squad since they returned to the ranks of contenders in 2020. With the additions of Daulton Varsho and Kevin Kiermaier this off-season, Toronto now has a defense that has the potential to improve from mediocre to outstanding.

If they win the AL East, advance to the ALCS, and reach the World Series for the very first time since Joe Carter’s memorable performance in 1993, the season will be a triumph.

The Jays have the potential and the pressure to think bigger than just qualifying for the playoffs as a wild card after consecutive 91 and 92-win seasons.

Conclusion

The 2023 season looks to be quite exciting for baseball fans. There are many teams to keep an eye out for, as they all have the chance to win the championship. You should look out for the above teams, who are seen as the best MLB teams for the 2023 season.

