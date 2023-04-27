A survey of 523 Anne Arundel County residents conducted from April 5 to April 15 by Anne Arundel Community College and the Center for the Study of Local Issues found a sharp increase in respondents citing rising housing costs as a key problem facing the county.

There was a sharp rise in the percentage citing housing costs as the county’s “most important problem” – moving from 13% to 20% from last fall to spring of this year. This issue was especially pressing for younger people, with 33% of those under 40 mentioning it as one of the top two most important issues facing county residents. Those whose household incomes were under $75,000 were also more inclined to mention it – 27%. Moreover, African Americans were especially concerned with this issue, as 51% cited housing costs as the key problem facing the county.

When asked about ways in which individuals could improve their housing or community, the issue of housing “affordability” (mentioned by 59%) was second only to a concern for less crime (67%). One-third of the respondents said the county “should do more to solve the housing crisis.” Among the suggestions offered, the most favored was “require all new developments to include moderately priced dwelling units,” which 34% strongly supported, while another 29% supported “somewhat.”

My 3 adult children who grew up in AA county cannot afford to live here and have moved away to areas with less expensive housing costs. They would have preferred to remain here. Respondant comment

Housing wasn’t the only issue that saw a rise in concern. Those mentioning the environment grew from 6% to 13%; a similar 6-point increase was found among those highlighting transportation problems (16%). This was coupled with a 4-point increase in the percentage saying growth or overdevelopment (from 18% to 22%). This combination shows that residents were concerned with both the availability and affordability of housing as well as the ability of development to improve residents’ quality of life by preserving open space, preventing the deterioration of the environment and ensuring the adequacy of the county’s infrastructure.

In keeping with other recent AACC/CSLI surveys, crime (mentioned by 24%) and the use/proliferation of illegal drugs (21%) remained on top of people’s minds. Both have frequently been the most highly placed since the diminution of COVID-19 as a key issue.

Last fall, concern with the state of the economy loomed large in residents’ minds, with 32% citing it as “the most important problem facing residents of Anne Arundel County at the present time.” This spring, there was a large 10-point drop in the percentage citing it (22%). Other questions about the economy showed relatively little change – the combined “excellent plus good” measure of economic conditions in Anne Arundel County was down slightly from last fall – from 51% to 49%. There was a bit more pessimism about the future of the national economy, with a 5-point rise in the percentage saying that it would “get worse” over the next few years (from 50% to 55%). Indeed, the growth in concern over housing costs was itself an expression of economic pessimism.

Steuart Pittman has dealt effectively with a variety of conflicting / complicated issues since 2019. Respondant comment

Education was also a top issue for residents. It was identified by 18% as “the most important problem” facing the county – down 5 points. The Anne Arundel County Board of Education “job approval” score (combining “strongly” with “somewhat” approve) was just 27%, down 5 points from last fall.

COVID-19 is disappearing as an issue. It was cited by 14% one year ago as the “most important problem,” but only 2 percent this spring.

Closing this overview to the contents of the spring 2023 survey, the poll included a follow-up on the race for governor from last fall by including Larry Hogan in a hypothetical match-up with Wes Moore and Dan Cox. Without the former governor as a choice, Moore had a 20-point lead over Republican Dan Cox. With Hogan as a choice, the latter had a 22-point lead over Moore, who still managed to keep a 16-point lead over Cox.

The summary of main findings below outlines the other survey results. A detailed review of these results follows the summary. The actual questionnaire and percentages can be found in Appendix A (pp. 101-125). Open-ended comments offered by online respondents can be found in Appendices B-N (see p.9 for page numbers and topics).

