Summer Concerts Returning to Annapolis Town Center

Free Summer Concerts are back at the Annapolis Town Center. These family-friendly, free concerts will occur every Friday evening from 5 pm-8 pm at the Boathouse Pavilion in the East Village (located next to P.F. Chang’s).
The performance lineup for the summer of 2023 includes the following:
- 6/02/23 – Sons of Pirates (Kickoff to Summer, Island Party)
- 6/09/23 – Red Dirt Revolution (Country Night)
- 6/16/23 – The Original Moonlighters (Father’s Day Celebration)
- 6/23/23 – Black Dog Alley
- 6/30/23 – Fantasm
- 7/07/23 – Under the Covers
- 7/14/23 – Vertigo Red
- 7/21/23 – Loose Ties
- 7/28/23 – Crushing Day
- 8/04/23 – Weird Science (80’s Night)
- 8/11/23 – Chesapeake Sons
- 8/18/23 – Higher Hands
- 8/25/23 – Thunderball
Vintage Views Mobile Bar will be on site with light bites and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages for sale.