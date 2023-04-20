Summer Concerts Returning to Annapolis Town Center

Free Summer Concerts are back at the Annapolis Town Center. These family-friendly, free concerts will occur every Friday evening from 5 pm-8 pm at the Boathouse Pavilion in the East Village (located next to P.F. Chang’s).

The performance lineup for the summer of 2023 includes the following:

6/02/23 – Sons of Pirates (Kickoff to Summer, Island Party)

6/09/23 – Red Dirt Revolution (Country Night)

6/16/23 – The Original Moonlighters (Father’s Day Celebration)

6/23/23 – Black Dog Alley

6/30/23 – Fantasm

7/07/23 – Under the Covers

7/14/23 – Vertigo Red

7/21/23 – Loose Ties

7/28/23 – Crushing Day

8/04/23 – Weird Science (80’s Night)

8/11/23 – Chesapeake Sons

8/18/23 – Higher Hands

8/25/23 – Thunderball

Vintage Views Mobile Bar will be on site with light bites and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages for sale.





