Students Discharge Pepper Spray on School Bus

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department was called to Route 32 near Route 198 this afternoon after pepper spray was discharged on the bus injuring several middle school children from Meade Middle School.

According to Bob Mosier, spokesperson for the school system, the bus was taking approximately 50 Meade Middle School students home after school when pepper spray was deployed. Medical crews evaluated the students and transported several three students to area hospitals for further treatment. The three are expected to be released tonight. Those students who were not injured were transported home on a replacement bus.

The priority this afternoon has been to ensure that students get home and those that need additional evaluation receive it. Bob Mosier, Chief Communications Officer, Anne Arundel County Public Schools

The school system has identified the two students involved in the discharge and the school will be taking appropriate action.

Additional information may be fortchcoming, but according to Mosier, “the priority this afternoon has been to ensure that students get home and those that need additional evaluation receive it.”

Meade Middle School is located on Ft. Meade and the Military Police will be handling the investigation.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

