St John’s College Announces Spring Formal Lecture Series

St. John’s College has announced its spring formal lecture series. On Friday evenings, members of the St. John’s College community head to the Great Hall or auditorium to hear a lecture or concert from visiting scholars, artists, poets, or faculty. Lecturers include members of the St. John’s College faculty and professors from notable universities across the country. An engaging discussion between the lecturer and attendees follows each lecture.

“I encourage members of the Annapolis community to visit St. John’s and experience these first-class lectures, concerts and theatrical productions,” says President Nora Demleitner. “On March 24, we will hold our inaugural President’s Law and Society Lecture, featuring distinguished Yale legal scholar Robert Post.”

All lectures and concerts begin at 8 p.m. ET on Friday evenings at St. John’s College, 60 College Avenue, Annapolis, Md., 21401. They are free and open to the public. Seating available on a first come, first served basis. Series events scheduled in January and February will be held in McDowell Hall. Beginning March 24, they will be held in Mellon Hall’s Francis Scott Key Auditorium.

“While classes at St. John’s generally proceed through discussion among students, the lectures provide an opportunity for students, faculty, and members of the community to hear an extended account from someone with considerable learning” says dean of the college Joe Macfarland. “The question period is an essential part of the event, where conversation can open up between the lecturer and entire community.”

The remaining 2023 lectures are:

April 7, Mary Domski, professor of philosophy at the University of New Mexico, will present “Reading Newton, Reading Rule 3: How Gravity gets Universalized in the Principia.”

Domski will present a new and unexplored reading of Newton’s Third Rule for the Study of Natural Philosophy, according to which the rule expresses two sufficient (but not necessary) conditions for establishing that a quality of bodies belongs to all bodies universally. She will also show how this reading illuminates the way that Newton uses empirical, “experimental” evidence to establish that gravity is a universal quality of bodies.

April 14, Oracle Hysterical with Majel Connery will perform a concert.

Part band, part book club, Oracle Hysterical is Elliot Cole, Majel Connery, Dylan Greene, and twin brothers Doug and Brad Balliett. Oracle’s works occupy the fluid space between classically-inclined song-cycle and art-rock concept album, with literary sources ranging from Grimms’ Fairy Tales to Greek tragedy.

April 21, St. John’s College Annapolis faculty member Matt Linck will present a lecture “On Form.”

April 28, the King William Players, St. John’s College’s student theater troupe, will perform a theatrical production.

Visit Formal Lecture Series on the Annapolis Campus for more information. To learn about other events at St. John’s College, see the Events Calendar.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

