SpongeBob SquarePants Coming to Monsignor Slade

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? It’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and he is bringing his Bikini Bottom friends to Monsignor Slade Catholic School as middle school students perform The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition.

Shows are set for Friday, May 5 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 6 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Monsignor Slade Catholic School, 120 Dorsey Rd., Glen Burnie, MD 21061.

“Our students have worked hard to transform our stage into SpongeBob’s world,” says Karin Abbott, director of the show, music teacher and arts integration specialist at the school. “They are performing, running the lights and sound system and constructing backdrops — all while learning important lessons in sustainability, since the set is made almost entirely of recycled materials.”

The award-winning Broadway musical, which is based on the animated Nickelodeon series and licensed under Concord Theatricals, follows SpongeBob, Patrick Star, Squidward and others as they try to save their undersea world from the threat of a volcanic eruption. Much of the set and other materials for the aquatic adventure are created using recycled materials, such as a pineapple house made of milk jugs and costumes and puppetry made out of cardboard.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting showtix4u.com and searching for “Monsignor Slade.” For additional information, please visit the show’s webpage.

