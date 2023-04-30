April 30, 2023
Annapolis, US 62 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
SpongeBob SquarePants Coming to Monsignor Slade Arundel Rivers Federation + Chrysalis House = Healing In Nature If You Aren’t Listening to our the Daily News Brief, You Are Missing Half of the News! Spring in Annapolis from Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County How Tapeworm Medicine Can Improve Your Cat’s Quality of Life
Events

SpongeBob SquarePants Coming to Monsignor Slade

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? It’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and he is bringing his Bikini Bottom friends to Monsignor Slade Catholic School as middle school students perform The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition

Shows are set for Friday, May 5 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 6 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Monsignor Slade Catholic School, 120 Dorsey Rd., Glen Burnie, MD 21061.

“Our students have worked hard to transform our stage into SpongeBob’s world,” says Karin Abbott, director of the show, music teacher and arts integration specialist at the school. “They are performing, running the lights and sound system and constructing backdrops — all while learning important lessons in sustainability, since the set is made almost entirely of recycled materials.”

The award-winning Broadway musical, which is based on the animated Nickelodeon series and licensed under Concord Theatricals, follows SpongeBob, Patrick Star, Squidward and others as they try to save their undersea world from the threat of a volcanic eruption. Much of the set and other materials for the aquatic adventure are created using recycled materials, such as a pineapple house made of milk jugs and costumes and puppetry made out of cardboard.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting showtix4u.com and searching for “Monsignor Slade.” For additional information, please visit the show’s webpage.

Previous Article

Arundel Rivers Federation + Chrysalis House = Healing In Nature
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABS-Spring-Sail-FEST-300×300

ABS-Spring-Sail-FEST-300×300

ASO Masterworks VI

ASO Masterworks VI

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

Freding Hope

Freding Hope

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Mother’sDay 2-1

Mother’sDay 2-1

Paca Girlfriends 2023

Paca Girlfriends 2023

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu