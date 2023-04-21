April 21, 2023
Annapolis, US 70 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Ft. Smallwood Bridge Work Scheduled Over Stoney Creek Can You Help The Salvation Army With Their Capital Campaign? SOLD OUT: All Things Go Festival Sells Out In Hours! Arrrr, It’s A Pirate’s Parlay in Annapolis Leadership Anne Arundel Opens New Office at Maryland Hall
Local News

SOLD OUT: All Things Go Festival Sells Out In Hours!

On Tuesday morning, All Things Go Music Festival announced its expansion to two days at Merriweather Post Pavilion, featuring a strong, women-led bill boasting headliners Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, boygenius, and Carly Rae Jepsen in addition to Mt. Joy, MUNA, Arlo Parks, and more on Saturday, September 30th and Sunday, October 1st. After this morning’s general on-sale, All Things Go 2023 is officially SOLD OUT.
 
This year’s headlining artists will be joined by a slew of heavy-hitters and emerging talent, including Lizzy McAlpine, Tegan and Sara, and Fletcher across multiple stages at the legendary Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Md. Last year’s sold-out edition featured headlining performances by Lorde, Mitski, and Bleachers, with fans attending from more than half the states in the nation and multiple countries across the globe.

Previous Article

Arrrr, It’s A Pirate’s Parlay in Annapolis

 Next Article

Can You Help The Salvation Army With Their Capital Campaign?
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Masterworks VI

ASO Masterworks VI

ABS-Spring-Sail-FEST-300×300

ABS-Spring-Sail-FEST-300×300

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

Freding Hope

Freding Hope

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu