SOLD OUT: All Things Go Festival Sells Out In Hours!

On Tuesday morning, All Things Go Music Festival announced its expansion to two days at Merriweather Post Pavilion, featuring a strong, women-led bill boasting headliners Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, boygenius, and Carly Rae Jepsen in addition to Mt. Joy, MUNA, Arlo Parks, and more on Saturday, September 30th and Sunday, October 1st. After this morning’s general on-sale, All Things Go 2023 is officially SOLD OUT.



This year’s headlining artists will be joined by a slew of heavy-hitters and emerging talent, including Lizzy McAlpine, Tegan and Sara, and Fletcher across multiple stages at the legendary Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Md. Last year’s sold-out edition featured headlining performances by Lorde, Mitski, and Bleachers, with fans attending from more than half the states in the nation and multiple countries across the globe.

