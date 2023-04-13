School Employee Arrested After Bringing Loaded Handgun on Property

Yesterday, the Anne Arundel County Police arrested a Seven Oaks Elementary school employee for bringing a loaded handgun onto the property.

On Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at approximately noon, Anne Arundel County Police officers received information that a school employee at Seven Oaks Elementary had a loaded handgun in their personal vehicle on school property.

Contact was made with the employee, who advised there was a loaded handgun under the driver’s seat. The weapon was recovered and the employee was charged accordingly.

In response, the school went into a lockdown, and students who were outside were brought inside as a precaution. In a letter to parents, the Principal said that the gun was for protection and not as a threat to the school or to anyone in the school.

The suspect is currently charged with three misdemeanors (having a handgun in a vehicle, having a loaded handgun in a vehicle, and bringing a dangerous weapon on to school property) and is being held awaiting a preliminary hearing.

