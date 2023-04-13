April 13, 2023
School Employee Arrested After Bringing Loaded Handgun on Property

Yesterday, the Anne Arundel County Police arrested a Seven Oaks Elementary school employee for bringing a loaded handgun onto the property.

On Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at approximately noon, Anne Arundel County Police officers received information that a school employee at Seven Oaks Elementary had a loaded handgun in their personal vehicle on school property.

Contact was made with the employee, who advised there was a loaded handgun under the driver’s seat. The weapon was recovered and the employee was charged accordingly.

In response, the school went into a lockdown, and students who were outside were brought inside as a precaution. In a letter to parents, the Principal said that the gun was for protection and not as a threat to the school or to anyone in the school.

The suspect is currently charged with three misdemeanors (having a handgun in a vehicle, having a loaded handgun in a vehicle, and bringing a dangerous weapon on to school property) and is being held awaiting a preliminary hearing.

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

