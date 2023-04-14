April 14, 2023
Annapolis, US 62 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
SATURDAY: Open House at Chesapeake Arts Center Annapolis Irish Festival Tickets On Sale Now! Anne Arundel County Investigating 5th Homicide of 2023 Compass Rose Theater Presents The Wizard of Oz Gun Locks Now Available at County Libraries
Life In The Area

SATURDAY: Open House at Chesapeake Arts Center

The Chesapeake Arts Center‘s second annual Free Open House takes place on April 15, 2023, from 10-2 pm – World Arts Day – and will feature fun, creative, and interactive activities for all ages focused on arts from around the world. Visitors are invited to explore different arts and cultures through various arts disciplines and activities in CAC’s studios, classrooms, MakerSpace, and theater.  

Create Japanese block print postcards; learn about the history of creating with clay (one of the oldest art forms) while making pinch pots and other ceramic projects; compose a Brazilian-inspired painting; and learn about where and why hip hop was invented as you learn some new moves. Watch wheel turning in the ceramics studio, tour the two art exhibitions on display in the galleries, visit the MakerSpace to construct a Chilean rainstick, and stop by the black box theater to watch musical numbers from an upcoming student production of Annie Jr. and a performance by Building Better People Productions. Plus, they will have drawings for door prizes, a raffle, giveaways, and a visit from Blondie’s Doughnuts

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development and the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County are sponsors of the event.

CAC is located at 194 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD, 21225. 

Have a listen to a podcast we did with Donna Anderson a few months ago!

Previous Article

Annapolis Irish Festival Tickets On Sale Now!
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Masterworks VI

ASO Masterworks VI

ABS-Bay-Bridge-FEST-300×300

ABS-Bay-Bridge-FEST-300×300

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Green Watercolor Simple Thank You Card Instagram Post (1)

Green Watercolor Simple Thank You Card Instagram Post (1)

ABS-Spring-Sail-FEST-300×300

ABS-Spring-Sail-FEST-300×300

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu