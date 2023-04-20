Sailboat Show to Celebrate Stewards of Bay with Free Reception

Following a successful weekend at the Bay Bridge Boat Show, the Annapolis Boat Show team is shifting its focus to close out the month with the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show (April 28-30). Set in the historic seaport of Annapolis, this year’s show will have a strong focus on the organizations that aim to sustain our waterways, encourage recreational activity, and conserve our marine life.

Boating is synonymous with Maryland and the Chesapeake Bay. The ongoing efforts in maintaining, sustaining, and conserving the Bay and its tributaries are crucial to the vitality of Maryland’s economy, cultural heritage, and its marine life.

On Saturday, April 29, the show will host a special Boaters for the Bay reception. The event will feature live music, beverages, and displays from three participating conservation organizations – Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Chesapeake Conservancy, and Coastal Conservation Association Maryland. With support from BioSafe, the shows will also present each organization with a charitable donation to support their individual missions and the Bay.

“We are excited to bring boaters together to honor and recognize those three incredible organizations,” said Mary Ewenson, President of the Annapolis Boat Shows. “They are doing the hard work to protect the Bay, and each deserves to be celebrated.”

The schedule of events for the reception is as follows:

4:30 – 5:30 pm: Shawn Owen performs live as attendees are welcomed to the reception by the Annapolis Boat Shows team.

5:30 – 6:20 pm: Captain Boomies leads a panel discussion with each participating nonprofit organization, including a Q&A with the following representatives: Allison Colden, Maryland Senior Fisheries Director from Chesapeake Bay Foundation; David Sikorski, Executive Director from Coastal Conservation Association Maryland; Reed Perry, Director of Government Relations from Chesapeake Conservancy.

6:20 – 6:30 pm: Closing remarks and presentation of the donation to each organization.

6:30 pm: Reception concludes

The Boaters for the Bay reception is sponsored by BioSafe and is free to attend by purchasing an Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show ticket. Tickets for the show are available for advance purchase on the Annapolis Boat Shows website. Admission is $20 per person ($18 in advance), and children 12 and under are free. Guests are encouraged to pre-purchase their tickets online. For more information, visit www.AnnapolisBoatShows.com.

