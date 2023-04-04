April 4, 2023
Annapolis, US 76 F
Rotary of Annapolis Raises $40K for Annapolis Police Foundation

The Rotary Club of Annapolis is pleased to announce that $40,000 was raised to benefit the Annapolis Police Foundation through its annual Black Tie & Diamonds event, which was held on March 4, 2023.

“The 2023 Black Tie and Diamonds Gala was a delightful and great evening for the Rotary Club of Annapolis and the Annapolis Police Foundation,” said Robert Dews, president of Annapolis Rotary Club.  “We are ecstatic that we raised a sizable amount to support our police department’s outreach efforts in supporting youth and Annapolis communities.  We thank everyone who helped plan the event and those who attended and contributed to its success”.

The sold-out event was held at the Graduate Annapolis Hotel.  Attendees enjoyed a surf and turf dinner, open bar, music and dancing, while also raising funds through ticket sales, live and silent auctions, two raffles, and fund-a-cause donations.

Black Tie and Diamonds is held annually, and one local non-profit is selected each year to be the beneficiary of the event.  The Rotary Club of Annapolis will be announcing the recipient of the 2024 black-tie event later this spring.

